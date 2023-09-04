Teachers' Day 2023: 6 Books Of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan You Should Read

As we gear up to celebrate Teachers' Day on September 5, 2023, it's only fitting to remember the man behind this significant day in India's calendar, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Beyond his role as the first Vice President and second President of India, Dr Radhakrishnan was a towering intellectual figure whose contributions to philosophy, religion and education continue to inspire generations.

2 things you need to know

His books explore philosophy, religion and life's profound questions.

Dive into his timeless works for inspiration and enlightenment.

One of the best ways to pay tribute to this great philosopher-teacher is by delving into his written works. Here are some of his most influential books that can inspire and enlighten readers of all ages.

Living with a Purpose

Dr Radhakrishnan's exploration of the lives of fourteen influential figures in Indian politics and culture reminds us of the transformative power of individuals committed to a better India. Their stories serve as an inspiration to all those seeking to make a positive impact.

The Hindu View of Life

In this book, Dr Radhakrishnan demystifies Hinduism, making it accessible to readers from all backgrounds. He navigates the intricate web of Hindu beliefs, drawing from the wisdom of philosophers and thinkers within and beyond the Hindu tradition.

(Unveiling the Essence of Hinduism: Dr. Radhakrishnan's Perspective | Image: X)

An Idealist View of Life

In a world that often seeks to replace religion with secular ideologies, Dr Radhakrishnan argues that the spiritual dimension of life is essential. He draws examples from both Eastern and Western traditions to articulate the significance of religious experience.

Faith Renewed

This work encourages readers to embark on a journey of self-discovery and introspection. Dr Radhakrishnan invites us to look inward for answers and find a deeper understanding of life's profound questions.

(Seeking Inner Wisdom: Dr. Radhakrishnan's Path to Faith Renewed | Image: X)

Eastern Religions and Western Thought

This work explores the profound influence of Indian philosophy and mysticism on Western thought and religious development. Dr Radhakrishnan's erudition shines through as he traces the interplay between Eastern and Western ideas.

Religion, Science and Culture

This book delves into the evolving relationship between religion, science and culture. Dr Radhakrishnan emphasises the need for spiritual unity in an increasingly interconnected world.

(Harmony of Faith and Science: Dr. Radhakrishnan's Insights | Image: X)

As we celebrate Teachers' Day in 2023, let us remember Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan not only for his role in the nation's history but also for his enduring legacy as a scholar, philosopher and author. His books continue to serve as beacons of wisdom, guiding us toward a more enlightened and purposeful life. So, this Teachers' Day, consider picking up one of Dr. Radhakrishnan's works and let his words inspire you on your own journey of knowledge and self-discovery.