'The White Tiger' To 'The Goldfinch': 6 Must Read Literary Fictions Like 'Tomb Of Sand'

After Cannes 2022, where several Indian stars brought to glory, the country recently achieved another feat. Author Geetanjali Shree’s translated Hindi novel, Tomb of Sand, has become the first book written in an Indian language to be awarded the prestigious 2022 International Booker Prize.

The book which was originally published in Hindi as Ret Samadhi is translated into English by Daisy Rockwell. It was among the 13 long-listed novels, which were translated to English from 11 languages and originated from 12 countries across four continents.

Now, as the avid readers and bookworms are lauding this stupendous history created by the Indian author, let us take a look at various other books in the Literary fiction section that would account to be a good read. From several award-winning books to the one that has not gained much limelight by the readers, we have curated a list for the readers to check out some of the ones they should try their hands on.

The Goldfinch

The novel by the American author Donna Tartt, won the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, among other honors. The book published in 2013, was the author's first novel since The Little Friend in 2002. The book centers on 13-year-old Theodore Decker, and the dramatic changes his life undergoes after he survives a terrorist attack at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Little Fires Everywhere

Little Fires Everywhere is the second novel by the American author Celeste Ng. It was published in 2017 by Penguin Press. The novel takes place in Shaker Heights, Ohio, where Ng grew up. The novel focuses on two families living in 1990s Shaker Heights who are brought together through their children.

Never Let Me Go

The book, Never Let Me Go by author Kazuo Ishiguro, breaks through the boundaries of the literary novel. It is a gripping mystery, a beautiful love story, and also a scathing critique of human arrogance and a moral examination of how we treat the vulnerable and different in our society.

The God of Small Things

The book by famous Indian author Arundhati Roy tells a story about the childhood experiences of fraternal twins Esthappen and Rahel, whose lives are destroyed by the “Love Laws” that are laid down by society.

The White Tiger

The book by Aravind Adiga is a popular one that made it to the New York Times bestseller list in addition to winning the Man Booker Prize. It was even adapted into a film by director Ramin Bahrani. It is a first-person narrative of Balram Halwai, an impoverished young man from a small village who moves to Delhi to work as a chauffeur for the rich.

A Suitable Boy by Vikram Seth

The work of fiction by Vikram Seth is set in a newly post-independence, post-partition India. The novel which was even adapted into a film by filmmaker Mira Nair follows the story of four families and their problems. It also centers around Mrs. Rupa Mehra’s efforts to find "a suitable Boy" for her daughter Lata.

