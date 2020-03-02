These 5 Books Will Take You To South Korea And Back In Just A Couple Of Hours

South Korea also officially the Republic of Korea, is an East Asian Country. It is the southern part of the Korean Peninsula. If you wish to South Korea someday, these books based on South Korea will make you feel like you're already there. Check out the list of books based on South Korea below.

Please Look After Mother

Please Look After Mother is written by Kyung-Sook Shin and translated by Chi-Young Kim. The book was the bestseller of the year and has also earned the Man Asian literary prize of the year 2012. An elderly woman is separated from their family on the metro platform while visiting her family in Seoul. When the train moves ahead the family is ashamed to realise that they left her behind.

The Guest

The Guest is a book written by Hwang Sok-Yong. The book is translated by Maya West and Kyung-Ja Chun. The book reads Hwang’s life. The book is about his family who belonged to the Chinese Manchuria. The entire family has to move to South Korea after the Korean War.

The Hen who dreamed she could fly.

The Hen Who Dreamed She Could Fly is a book written by Sun-Mi Hwang and it is translated by Chi-Young Kim. The book follows the story of a hen who was forced to lay eggs that will never hatch. The eggs won't hatch because they will be sold but this hen has dreams of her own.

I have the right to destroy myself

I Have The Right to Destroy Myself is a story written by Young-Ha Kim and was translated by Chi-Young Kim. This novel was translated into 10 different languages. The book unveils the story of a man who is both a suicide assistant and a novelist.

Songs for Tomorrow

Songs For Tomorrow is a collection of poems from the year 1960 to 2002 which were written by Ko Un. The poems feature four decades and also discloses the transformation that took place over the year. The book is translated by Gary Gach, Brother Anthony and Young-moo Kim. Ko is one of the most prominent poets of the country.

