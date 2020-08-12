VP Naidu Releases Book On Bose; Calls For Authentic, Objective Account Of Indian History

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday released a new book on freedom fighter Netaji Subash Chandra Bose and stressed the need to provide a comprehensive, authentic and objective account of the historical events.

He was speaking after releasing the book, ‘NETAJI—India’s Independence and British Archives’ authored by Dr. Kalyan Kumar De, an associate member of the Netaji Subash Bose-INA Trust at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.

Observing that the book contains some interesting documents that throw light on the great contribution made by Netaji to India's freedom movement, the Vice President emphasized the need for our younger generation to be aware of India's history.

The Vice President said that there were many shades and facets of freedom movement which need to be taught to the younger generation. “Many people from different parts of India made sacrifices for our independence. Their stories should also be highlighted," he added.

Referring to the prominent role played by Bose in the freedom struggle, Naidu said that his dynamic and courageous leadership during the freedom movement will continue to be a major source of inspiration to the people, particularly the youth.

Stating that the revival of the Indian National Army (INA) made it a force to reckon with, Naidu said as the documents in this book indicate, the British were quite alarmed at the rising tide of public sympathy for INA. It was one of the main contributing factors in the country's freedom struggle.

Message for Youth

Referring to International Youth Day on August 12, the Vice President called upon the youth to take inspiration from the life of Netaji and strive towards building a New India. Pointing out that even seven decades after Independence, the country continues to face many challenges on different fronts, he asked the youth to be in the forefront of building a 'New India', which is free of poverty, illiteracy, corruption, caste, gender discrimination and where every Indian has equal opportunities.

He said Netaji was proud of India’s civilizational values, history and culture and he strongly believed that great nations have to shape their own destinies. “He sought to re-kindle this spirit among the people”, he added.

Referring to the impact of Coronavirus pandemic on the economy of India and other nations, the Venkaiah Naidu urged citizens to display greater resilience to defeat the virus and overcome the setback caused by it.

He said COVID-19 has also underlined the urgency for countries like India to build a resilient economy by becoming truly self-reliant. The need of the hour is to give a major push to the 'Atmanirbhar' campaign by all the stakeholders, including the private sector and academia through research, he added.

