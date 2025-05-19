com score card
Updated May 19th 2025, 19:04 IST

Budget-Friendly Summer Plans for Families with Kids During the 46-Day School Holiday

Summer Vacation comes with the inevitable question of what to do next. Here's a compiled list of budget-friendly things you can try this summer, that are educational and fun.

Reported by: Utsavi Pandey
Summer activities on a budget: Budget might be a worrisome point for parents trying to find summer activities for kids to enjoy that do not burn a hole in their pockets. 

Worry no more, here is a list of fun yet educational activities you can encourage your kids to do:

  • A Bike Parade
    What gets your kid excited? A paper boat or a frog? Craft handmade decorative items with kids. Let them use their creative liberty with flags, stickers, stars, glitter, and whatnot! Then, let them roam around on their bikes with the cool evening breeze of summer. 
    See how proud they will be of their creation!
  • Make a Bird Feeder
    Let your kids grow with nature. Teach them about summertime birds and bird feeder, and let their curiosity run wild. See how they use breadsticks, honey, butter, and literally any food item to make their own little bird feeder. The kids will grow sensitive to nature and animals.
  • Learn Cooking Skills
    Cooking is an essential life skill. Take this opportunity to let your little ones cook and learn. How about cheese sandwiches and salads for starters? 
    Enjoy their proud smile as they devour their finished product.
  • Organise an At-Home Picnic
    Have you lived in caves? No, right? This summer, grab the opportunity to build a makeshift cave for your kids at home. Use pillows, bedsheets and lights to decorate your cave. Make a picnic lunch, switch on a movie, and enjoy the family bonding time!

Volunteer Your Time
Volunteering at a nearby NGO is the best way to spend the entire summer learning values and practical skills. Teach your kids to be responsible through volunteering. They'll learn to value what they have. 
Let them clean, or make candles, they'll remember this summer forever and carry the values it will teach them, in their hearts.
 

Published May 19th 2025, 19:04 IST