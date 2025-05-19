Summer activities on a budget: Budget might be a worrisome point for parents trying to find summer activities for kids to enjoy that do not burn a hole in their pockets.

Worry no more, here is a list of fun yet educational activities you can encourage your kids to do:

A Bike Parade

What gets your kid excited? A paper boat or a frog? Craft handmade decorative items with kids. Let them use their creative liberty with flags, stickers, stars, glitter, and whatnot! Then, let them roam around on their bikes with the cool evening breeze of summer.

See how proud they will be of their creation!

What gets your kid excited? A paper boat or a frog? Craft handmade decorative items with kids. Let them use their creative liberty with flags, stickers, stars, glitter, and whatnot! Then, let them roam around on their bikes with the cool evening breeze of summer. See how proud they will be of their creation! Make a Bird Feeder

Let your kids grow with nature. Teach them about summertime birds and bird feeder, and let their curiosity run wild. See how they use breadsticks, honey, butter, and literally any food item to make their own little bird feeder. The kids will grow sensitive to nature and animals.

Let your kids grow with nature. Teach them about summertime birds and bird feeder, and let their curiosity run wild. See how they use breadsticks, honey, butter, and literally any food item to make their own little bird feeder. The kids will grow sensitive to nature and animals. Learn Cooking Skills

Cooking is an essential life skill. Take this opportunity to let your little ones cook and learn. How about cheese sandwiches and salads for starters?

Enjoy their proud smile as they devour their finished product.

Cooking is an essential life skill. Take this opportunity to let your little ones cook and learn. How about cheese sandwiches and salads for starters? Enjoy their proud smile as they devour their finished product. Organise an At-Home Picnic

Have you lived in caves? No, right? This summer, grab the opportunity to build a makeshift cave for your kids at home. Use pillows, bedsheets and lights to decorate your cave. Make a picnic lunch, switch on a movie, and enjoy the family bonding time!