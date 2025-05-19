Updated May 19th 2025, 19:04 IST
Summer activities on a budget: Budget might be a worrisome point for parents trying to find summer activities for kids to enjoy that do not burn a hole in their pockets.
Volunteer Your Time
Volunteering at a nearby NGO is the best way to spend the entire summer learning values and practical skills. Teach your kids to be responsible through volunteering. They'll learn to value what they have.
Let them clean, or make candles, they'll remember this summer forever and carry the values it will teach them, in their hearts.
