Celebrate Durga Puja with a Revamped Dining Experience at Iconic Delhi-NCR Restaurant

New Delhi: With Durga Puja festivities bringing the city to life, food lovers in Delhi-NCR are in for specially curated menu during the festive season at the newly renovated Swagath's S-Lounge in Noida's sector 18.

This season, the menu offers a delightful mix of Pan-Asian and Continental dishes alongside the restaurant’s signature Coastal cuisine, ensuring there’s something to please every palate.

From a variety of fresh dim sums to hearty pastas and seafood specialties, the festive spread is designed for sharing and celebrating with family and friends amid the lively and festive atmosphere of Durga Puja.

People can enjoy Continental favourites such as Wild Mushroom & Almond Soup, Avocado Bruschetta, Grilled Chicken Espetada, Rigatoni Pomodoro Pasta, and Chicken Florentine with Mushroom Sauce.

Other Pan-Asian options include Avocado, Chicken, or Salmon Sushi, Chilly Garlic Lotus Stem, and Chilly Chicken.

Alongside these, the restaurant continues to serve its renowned seafood and other Indian specialties, making it a diverse and festive dining experience.

“The festive season is the perfect time to celebrate with food that brings people together. Every dish is crafted to highlight authentic flavours while offering something new for our guests,” said Roshan Jayaram Banan, Managing Director.

The newly renovated lounge spans 7,500 square feet and can comfortably seat 200 guests. It features a modern, contemporary design with brightly painted walls, while the state-of-the-art interiors add a touch of classic elegance, creating a warm and inviting setting for diners.