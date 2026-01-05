Delhi World Book Fair 2026 Begins January 10: Free Entry, 3,000+ Stalls, 30 Nations To Participate At Pragati Maidan

Delhi is getting ready to host another edition of the World Book Fair, a yearly event that has become a regular highlight for readers of all genres. The fair will take place from January 10 to January 18, 2026, moving away from its usual February timeline. This year, visitors will attend the event during the height of Delhi’s winter, with organisers promising a bigger and more expansive fair than ever before.

The National Book Trust (NBT), along with the Ministry of Education, has confirmed that entry will continue to be free for all visitors to boost attendance and make the fair more accessible.

Officials stated that the fair has expanded on a much larger scale, and the participation figures clearly show this intent.

Organisers are completing the final preparations at Bharat Mandapam, where the nine-day event will take place. This year, the theme highlights the history of the Indian armed forces, and accordingly, the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force are expected to be present.

NBT officials added that over 1,000 publishers representing Indian languages will take part, with close to 3,000 stalls planned.

The fair is set to welcome over 50 VIPs during its run. Although organisers are still waiting for final confirmation, they remain hopeful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event.

This year, participants from 30 countries will be part of the fair. Directors from leading book fairs across 11 countries will be present, highlighting the event’s rising global stature.

Qatar will attend as the Guest of Honour, while Spain will take centre stage as the Focus Country. Delegations will also arrive from Russia, the UAE, Iran, Japan, Poland, Argentina, Lithuania, and several other nations.

Organisers are creating a dedicated children’s pavilion, Kids Express, spread across 750 square metres. The space will showcase books for young readers and host interactive sessions and activities throughout the week.

To support digital learning, the National e-Library will provide free access to more than 6,000 books, giving readers the chance to explore titles beyond the physical stalls.