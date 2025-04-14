Dubai Restaurant Serves Cocktail Worth ₹36 Lakhs – Here’s Why It Costs More Than Some Cars

Dubai: Dubai, the city synonymous with opulence and grandeur, has once again amazed the world with its latest wonder, a cocktail priced at a staggering ₹36 lakhs (€37,500). This expensive drink was crafted in collaboration with Patrón Tequila, a famous tequila brand, and Baccarat, a glassware brand.

Cocktail Worth ₹36 Lakhs

The drink was unveiled on April 7th at the fine dining restaurant and cocktail bar Nahaté in a one-of-a-kind event that merged luxury, art, and history.

World's Most Expensive Cocktail, Here's Why

For the first time in its 250-year history, Baccarat revealed two masterpieces from its private museum collection, including the iconic Baccarat 1937 Service Leczinska crystal glass. Designed by Georges Chevalier, this rare vessel was created in honour of Queen Marie Leszczyńska and is one of only two in existence.

This rare crystal glass became the centre of attention, as it was used to serve the world’s most expensive cocktail.

Crystal glass designed by Georges Chevalier

Man Behind the Cocktail

Patrón Tequila’s master blender David Rodriguez created an exclusive bespoke tequila blend for this historic occasion, using a harmonious mix of three rare aged tequilas. This expensive blend offers complexity and elegance, crafted specifically for the Nahaté event.

Crafted by Maestro Himself

Adding to the allure, the cocktail is composed by none other than Salvatore Calabrese, the legendary mixologist known as “The Maestro”. Famed for his unparalleled expertise in high-end cocktail crafting, Calabrese skillfully blended the bespoke Patrón with 1950 Kina Lillet, Angostura Bitters from the 1930s, and other secret elements to create a drink that is as exquisite in taste as it is in presentation.

This masterpiece was auctioned to the highest bidder, offering not just the cocktail but a piece of history—the rare Baccarat glass and the Patrón blend itself. The result? A moment of timeless artistry and exclusivity that will never be replicated.

World's Most Expensive Cocktail

Not Just a Cocktail

This magical drink wasn’t merely about a cocktail. The drink is a celebration of Italian culture, craftsmanship, and heritage. Patrón’s collaboration with Baccarat and the fine touch of the world's best mixologist, Salvatore Calabrese, have taken the drink to another level.