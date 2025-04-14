Dubai Restaurant Serves Cocktail Worth ₹36 Lakhs – Here’s Why It Costs More Than Some Cars

Updated April 14th 2025, 20:14 IST
Dubai: Dubai, the city synonymous with opulence and grandeur, has once again amazed the world with its latest wonder, a cocktail priced at a staggering ₹36 lakhs (€37,500). This expensive drink was crafted in collaboration with Patrón Tequila, a famous tequila brand, and Baccarat, a glassware brand.
The drink was unveiled on April 7th at the fine dining restaurant and cocktail bar Nahaté in a one-of-a-kind event that merged luxury, art, and history.
For the first time in its 250-year history, Baccarat revealed two masterpieces from its private museum collection, including the iconic Baccarat 1937 Service Leczinska crystal glass. Designed by Georges Chevalier, this rare vessel was created in honour of Queen Marie Leszczyńska and is one of only two in existence.
This rare crystal glass became the centre of attention, as it was used to serve the world’s most expensive cocktail.
Man Behind the Cocktail
Patrón Tequila’s master blender David Rodriguez created an exclusive bespoke tequila blend for this historic occasion, using a harmonious mix of three rare aged tequilas. This expensive blend offers complexity and elegance, crafted specifically for the Nahaté event.
Crafted by Maestro Himself
Adding to the allure, the cocktail is composed by none other than Salvatore Calabrese, the legendary mixologist known as “The Maestro”. Famed for his unparalleled expertise in high-end cocktail crafting, Calabrese skillfully blended the bespoke Patrón with 1950 Kina Lillet, Angostura Bitters from the 1930s, and other secret elements to create a drink that is as exquisite in taste as it is in presentation.
This masterpiece was auctioned to the highest bidder, offering not just the cocktail but a piece of history—the rare Baccarat glass and the Patrón blend itself. The result? A moment of timeless artistry and exclusivity that will never be replicated.
World's Most Expensive Cocktail
Not Just a Cocktail
This magical drink wasn’t merely about a cocktail. The drink is a celebration of Italian culture, craftsmanship, and heritage. Patrón’s collaboration with Baccarat and the fine touch of the world's best mixologist, Salvatore Calabrese, have taken the drink to another level.
Dubai, known for its expensive lifestyle, attracts high-net-worth tourists from all across the world who are always on the verge of trying something new. This cocktail at Dubai's fine dining restaurant will surely offer some extravagance to its guests, giving them an entirely different experience.
Published April 14th 2025, 18:35 IST