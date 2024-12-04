Earthquake Hits Telangana, Nagpur Faces Tremors: Effective Ways To Protect Yourself

Tremors were experienced in Nagpur, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur in Maharashtra , after a 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted Telangana's Mulugu on Wednesday.

The earthquake of 5.3-magnitude shook Mulugu at 7.27am, according to the National Center for Seismology. Light tremors followed in Nagpur, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The ground shaking effect of earthquakes are a catastrophic threat to your loved ones and you. Here are five live-safeguarding ways to practice ahead of any possibility of an earthquake, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It's important to know the signs of an earthquake so you can get into a safe position. Image credit: Freepix

Learn the signs of an earthquake

It's important to know the signs of an earthquake so you can get into a safe position. During an earthquake, you may:

Hear a roaring or rumbling sound that gradually gets louder

Feel a rolling sensation that starts out gently and, within a second or two, grows violent

<a href="https://www.republicworld.com/topics/earthquake">Earthquake</a> drill being practiced at a school. Image credit: Pinterest

Drop, cover, and hold on during your earthquake drill

Drop down onto your hands and knees immediately. This position protects you from falling but still allows you to move if necessary.

Cover your head and neck (and your entire body if possible) underneath a sturdy table or desk. If there is no shelter nearby, get down near an interior wall or next to low-lying furniture.

Hold on to your shelter (or to your head and neck) until the shaking stops.

First aid kit proves handy during an earthquake occurrence. Image credit: Unsplash

Create an emergency supply kit

Stock up on emergency supplies that can be used after an earthquake. These supplies should include a first aid kit and emergency supply kits for the home

Secure hazards in your home