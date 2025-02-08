Essential Facts You Need To Know About Cervical Cancer

Cervical cancer is one of the leading cancers that affects millions of women in India and worldwide; however, one needs to understand that cervical cancer can be prevented or treated if it is caught at an early stage. This particular cancer develops in the cells of the cervix - the lower part of the uterus that is connected to the vagina.

What you need to know about cervical cancer?

HPV link with rise in cervical cancer cases: According to the studies, most cervical cancer cases are caused by the HPV virus. It is a common infection that is transmitted during sexual contact. However, one also needs to know that not all HPV infections lead to cancer in women. But if the HPV infection is persistent with certain types, then it can increase your risk of cervical cancer. To prevent this, getting vaccinated with the HPV vaccine can be helpful.

Cervical cancer screenings. Image credit: YouTube Screengrab

Life-saving practices

Most women tend to overlook regular check-ups or cervical cancer screenings, which can help save lives and detect cancer early on. Going for regular screenings such as a Pap smear test or the HPV test can be helpful in detecting any abnormalities or unusual activities in the cells of the cervix. Cervical cancer screenings are usually recommended for women after the age of 21.

Symptoms of cervical cancer are usually silent at the initial period. Image credit; Pinterest

Ignoring early symptoms?

While it is true that symptoms of cervical cancer are usually silent at the initial period, one shouldn’t overlook any abnormalities or unusual signs. If you are experiencing symptoms like unusual bleeding, especially after intercourse, extreme pelvic pain, or usual discharge, then it could be an indication of cervical cancer. Do not hesitate and immediately consult a doctor.

Cervical cancer. Image credit: Pinterest

Lifestyle choices linked to cervical cancer