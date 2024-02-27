Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 11:56 IST

Enter Summer In Style With These Trendy, Breathable Footwear Options

With these stylish footwear options, you can step into summer with confidence and style, knowing that your feet will stay happy and comfortable.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Step Into Summer In Style With These Breathable Footwear Options
Step Into Summer In Style With These Breathable Footwear Options | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
How do you know summer is coming? It's a little more bright, a little more warm, and a little more humid. You know this is when you start changing your diet, start tweaking your beauty routine and it's also the time to refresh your wardrobe, including your footwear collection, for the summer season. Whether you're strolling along the beach, attending outdoor events, or simply enjoying the sunshine, here are some stylish and comfortable options to keep your feet happy all summer long.

Sandals

A summer favourite, sandals come in various styles to suit every occasion. Opt for strappy sandals with embellishments like beads or metallic accents for a touch of glamour, or choose simple slide-on sandals for casual comfort. Look for designs with cushioned footbeds and adjustable straps for maximum support and flexibility.

Espadrilles

Espadrilles is stylish and comfortable | Image: Unsplash

Espadrilles combine style and comfort effortlessly, making them perfect for summer outings. These lightweight shoes feature a woven jute sole that adds a touch of texture and a relaxed vibe to any outfit. Choose from classic espadrille flats or wedge heels for a bit of extra height without sacrificing comfort.

Slip-on shoes

Slip-on shoes, such as loafers or mules, are both stylish and convenient for summer wear. Choose designs made from breathable materials like canvas or woven fabric to keep your feet cool and comfortable. Slip-on shoes are versatile enough to wear to work, brunch, or a weekend getaway.

Wedges

If you want a bit of extra height without sacrificing comfort, wedges are the perfect choice. Whether you prefer cork, rope, or espadrille-style wedges, they provide stability and support while elongating your legs. Pair them with sundresses, maxi skirts, or cropped jeans for a chic summer look.

Sneakers

Sneakers are no longer just for the gym—they've become a fashion staple suitable for any occasion. Opt for lightweight and breathable sneakers in trendy pastel colours or fun patterns to add a pop of personality to your summer wardrobe. Pair them with dresses, skirts, or shorts for a casual and sporty look.

Sneakers are very comfortable | Image: Unsplash

Flip-flops

When it comes to easygoing summer footwear, flip-flops will always remain the top choice. Opt for flip-flops with cushioned footbeds and supportive straps to ensure comfort during long walks or beach outings.

Platform sandals

Platform sandals offer a trendy twist on traditional sandals, adding height and drama to any outfit. Look for platform sandals with wide straps and chunky soles for stability and comfort. Pair them with shorts, rompers, or flowy summer dresses for a stylish and on-trend look.

Published February 27th, 2024 at 11:56 IST

