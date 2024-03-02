English
Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 16:12 IST

Espresso Makeup To Cherry Cola Lip, Latest Makeup Trends Named After Food

Do you know about these latest makeup trends inspired by the names of your favourite foods?

Kylie Jenner with cherry cola lips
Kylie Jenner with cherry cola lips | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Food-based beauty trends are taking the beauty world by storm, offering a deliciously creative approach to makeup and nail art inspired by our favourite delicious foods. From espresso makeup to chocolate milk nails, strawberry girl to cherry cola lips, these trends combine the best of beauty and gastronomy for a mouthwatering look that's sure to turn heads. Let's dive into these delectable trends and discover how you can indulge in food-based beauty.

Espresso makeup

Espresso makeup look | Image: Unsplash

Inspired by the rich and intense hues of freshly brewed espresso, espresso makeup brings depth and drama to your beauty routine. Think sultry smoky eyes in shades of deep brown and chocolate, complemented by warm-toned blushes and lip colors. Achieve a sophisticated look that's as bold and indulgent as your favorite cup of coffee.

Chocolate milk nails

Chocolate milk nails offer a sweet and whimsical twist on traditional nail art, featuring creamy brown hues reminiscent of everyone's favorite childhood beverage. You can go for a glossy chocolate milk manicure or add sprinkles for extra flair. These nails are guaranteed to add a touch of playfulness to your look.

Strawberry girl

Strawberry girl makeup | Image: Instagram - Hailey Bieber

Channel your inner strawberry girl with rosy cheeks, flushed lips, and a radiant complexion that's as fresh and sweet as a ripe strawberry. This trend embraces soft pink and red tones to create a youthful and romantic look that's perfect for spring and summer. Add a touch of dewy highlighter for a luminous finish that's as sweet as summer berries.

Cherry cola lips

Quench your thirst for bold lip colours with cherry cola lips, featuring deep burgundy and red shades reminiscent of everyone's favorite fizzy drink. Whether you prefer a matte or glossy finish, cherry cola lips add a pop of color and sophistication to any makeup look. Pair with minimal eye makeup for maximum impact, or go all out with a sultry smokey eye for a bold statement.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 16:12 IST

