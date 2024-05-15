Advertisement

In today's fast-paced digital landscape, particularly on platforms like TikTok, fashion and beauty trends rapidly evolve, with Gen Z at the forefront of these changes. The trend cycle, fueled by "how to dress" and "how to look like" tutorials, shows no signs of slowing down. This relentless stream of trends can appear chaotic to the uninitiated, reflecting a deeper cultural shift towards a more authentic and expressive form of self-presentation.

Gen Z—those born between 1997 and 2012—are in their formative years, navigating a world where they can carve out unique identities. These young individuals are redefining fashion with a mix of nostalgia and newness, repackaging traditional aesthetics with fresh, catchy names that resonate on social media.

Trend spotlight: Gen Z fashion and beauty

Hailey Bieber, often dubbed the beauty queen of Gen Z, significantly influences these trends. Her introduction of "glazed donut skin" sparked a massive shift towards achieving a dewy, luminous complexion. Her "strawberry girl summer" look—characterized by red blush, pink-tinted lips, and minimal foundation—set the tone for a season of fresh, vibrant beauty standards.

Image credit: Pinterest

Cottagecore and strawberry girl aesthetic

The "strawberry girl" concept evolved into a full-fledged aesthetic, encapsulating visions of idyllic summers in the countryside, barefoot picnics, and, naturally, strawberries. This vibe aligns closely with the cottagecore trend, which celebrates a pastoral and romanticized lifestyle, marked by warm colors and flowing dresses.

Clean girl and quiet luxury

The "Clean Girl" aesthetic champions minimalism in fashion and beauty, emphasizing neutral colors, simple silhouettes, and a flawless base. This look prioritizes self-care and maintenance, blending effortless style with a disciplined beauty regimen. It's the epitome of quiet luxury—subtle yet sophisticated.

Image credit: Pinterest

Eclectic grandpa and latte makeup

On the whimsical side of Gen Z’s style spectrum is the "eclectic grandpa" trend, born on Pinterest and characterized by a mix of classic, loose-fitting clothes with quirky, eye-catching accessories. This style is a nod to nostalgia, creativity, and a laid-back attitude, appealing to those who appreciate a blend of the old and new in their fashion choices.

As Gen Z continues to shape and redefine aesthetic norms, their influence is a testament to the era's broader cultural currents, emphasizing individuality, authenticity, and a bold approach to personal style. These trends not only highlight generational shifts but also signal the evolution of identity expression in the digital age.