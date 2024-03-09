×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 21:19 IST

From Buzz Cut To Textured Crop, Stylish Summer Hairstyles For Men

Try out these back in vogue summer hairstyles for men.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Summer haircuts
Summer haircuts | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

With the summer season on horizon, staying cool and comfortable in your skin takes over, including the way in which we choose to style our hair. Summer calls for hairstyles that are not just stylish but also practical. This season, a mix of classic cuts and Gen Z haircuts are making the rounds, giving plenty of choices for those looking to refresh their look. Here are the best summer-friendly hairstyles to give a try.

Buzz cut

The Buzz Cut, a perennial favourite, is back in vogue. Known for its ultra-short length, this low-maintenance cut is ideal for those who want a hassle-free, stylish hairstyle for the summer. The Buzz Cut is a convenient choice that gives you a sharp and clean look, making it suitable for both casual and formal settings.

Textured crop

Ideal for men with thick hair, this style adds a modern twist to the classic crop through the use of choppy layers. The added texture on top offers a fresh and airy feel, keeping you comfortable during the hot months. Plus, it's versatile enough to style with a little product for a night out or leave as-is for a day at the beach.

Image credit: Unsplash

Slicked back look

For those who prefer to keep some length, the slicked back look is a stylish choice. By keeping the sides short and the top longer, this hairstyle offers a classic yet contemporary look that's perfect for summer evenings. Use a lightweight pomade to keep the hair in place without weighing it down.

High and tight

The high and tight hairstyle is another excellent option for summer. Inspired by military cuts, it features closely shaved sides with a bit more length on top. This cut not only keeps you cool but also adds an edge to your overall look, making it a standout choice for the season.

Image creditL: Unsplash

Man bun

The man bun remains a popular choice for men with longer hair. It's an easy way to keep your hair off your neck and face, providing relief from the summer heat. Whether one chooses for a full bun or a more relaxed half-bun, this style checks both functional and fashionable aspects of it.


 

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 21:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

5 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

5 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

5 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

5 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

5 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

a day ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

a day ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

a day ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

a day ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

a day ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Wayne Rooney is impressed with a Man U youngster following Everton game

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. FM Sitharaman highlights importance of IPR laws

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. ISPL T10: Falcon Risers Hyderabad captain confident of ‘reaching final'

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. Indian racer Kush Maini grabs pole position in F2 Saudi Arabian GP

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  5. Open Access Solar Capacity Addition At Record 3.2 GW In 2023: Report

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo