From Buzz Cut To Textured Crop, Stylish Summer Hairstyles For Men

With the summer season on horizon, staying cool and comfortable in your skin takes over, including the way in which we choose to style our hair. Summer calls for hairstyles that are not just stylish but also practical. This season, a mix of classic cuts and Gen Z haircuts are making the rounds, giving plenty of choices for those looking to refresh their look. Here are the best summer-friendly hairstyles to give a try.

Buzz cut

The Buzz Cut, a perennial favourite, is back in vogue. Known for its ultra-short length, this low-maintenance cut is ideal for those who want a hassle-free, stylish hairstyle for the summer. The Buzz Cut is a convenient choice that gives you a sharp and clean look, making it suitable for both casual and formal settings.

Textured crop

Ideal for men with thick hair, this style adds a modern twist to the classic crop through the use of choppy layers. The added texture on top offers a fresh and airy feel, keeping you comfortable during the hot months. Plus, it's versatile enough to style with a little product for a night out or leave as-is for a day at the beach.

Image credit: Unsplash

Slicked back look

For those who prefer to keep some length, the slicked back look is a stylish choice. By keeping the sides short and the top longer, this hairstyle offers a classic yet contemporary look that's perfect for summer evenings. Use a lightweight pomade to keep the hair in place without weighing it down.

High and tight

The high and tight hairstyle is another excellent option for summer. Inspired by military cuts, it features closely shaved sides with a bit more length on top. This cut not only keeps you cool but also adds an edge to your overall look, making it a standout choice for the season.

Image creditL: Unsplash

Man bun

The man bun remains a popular choice for men with longer hair. It's an easy way to keep your hair off your neck and face, providing relief from the summer heat. Whether one chooses for a full bun or a more relaxed half-bun, this style checks both functional and fashionable aspects of it.



