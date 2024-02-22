Advertisement

The final fashion show of the season will begin in Paris later this month and as usual, the anticipation for the show is through the roofs. From New York to London and Milan, the fashion week season has given us a lot of iconic moments. Let us see what is in store for us at the Paris Fashion Week.

The Paris Fashion Week (PFW)

Paris is known as the fashion capital of the world, and its twice-annual fashion week schedule comprises some of the most anticipated events in the fashion industry. Every season, new trends are unveiled on the catwalks, and the best and brightest designers from around the world gather to present their latest collections. This year, the fashion week will be held between 26th February to 6th March.

The Schedule for PFW and shows to look forward to

Monday, February 26, 2024

3:00 pm: IFM Master of Arts

4:30 pm: Marie Adam-Leenaerdt

5:30 pm - 8:00 pm: Pressiat

6:30 p.m.: Vaquera

8:00 pm: CFCL

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

10:00 am: Victoria/Tomas

10:00 am - 6:00 pm: Barbara Bui

10:30am - 1:00pm: Peter Do

11h00: Dawei

11:30am - 2:00pm: Niccolò Pasqualetti

12h00: Weinsanto

1:00 pm: Mame Kurogouchi

1:30 pm - 4:00 pm: Maitrepierre

2:30 pm: Christian Dior

3:30 pm - 6:00 pm: Florentina Leitner

4:00 pm: Germanier

5:00 pm: Anrealage

6:00 p.m.: Ester Manas

8:00 pm: Saint Laurent

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

09:30 - 12:00: Benjamin Benmoyal

10:30 am: Courrèges

11h00 - 13h30: Rochas

12h00: The Row

1:30 p.m.: Undercover

2:00 pm - 4:30 pm: Litkovska

3:00 pm: Dries Van Noten

3:30 pm - 6:00 pm: Kimhēkim

4:00 pm: Cecilie Bahnsen

5:00 pm: Casablanca

5:30 pm - 8:00 pm: Meryll Rogge

6:30 p.m.: Acne Studios

8:00 pm: Balmain

Thursday, February 29, 2024

09:30: Rick Owens

11:30am: Off-White

12:00 - 14:30: Reverie By Caroline Hù

1:00 pm: Gauchere

2:00 pm: Chloé

3:00 pm: Givenchy

3:30 pm - 6:00 pm: RUI built

4:30 pm: Rabanne

5:00 pm - 7:30 pm: Nehera

5:30 p.m.: Uma Wang

6:00 pm - 8:30 pm: Boyarovskaya

7:00 pm: Schiaparelli

8:00 pm: Isabel Marant

Friday, March 1, 2024

09:30 - 12:00: Róisín Pierce

10:00 am: Leonard Paris

10:00 am - 6:00 pm: Gabriele Colangelo

10h00 - 19:00: Alexandre Vauthier

11:30 am: Loewe

1:00 pm: Issey Miyake

1:30 pm - 6:00 pm: Jitrois

2:30 pm: Giambattista Valli

3:00 pm - 7:00 pm: Chen Peng

4:00 pm: Nina Ricci

5:30 p.m.: Vetements

7:00 pm: Yohji Yamamoto

8:00 pm: Victoria Beckham

Saturday, March 2, 2024

09h30 : Junya Watanabe

10:00 am - 6:00 pm: Alexis Mabille

10:30 am: Carven

12:00 pm: Noir Kei Ninomiya

1:00 pm: Vivienne Westwood

2:00 pm - 8:00 pm: Christian Wijnants

2:30 pm: Hermès

3:00 pm - 6:00 pm: Quira

4:00 pm: Elie Saab

4:30 pm - 7:00 pm: Paloma Wool

5:00 pm: Comme des Garçons

6:30 p.m.: Ann Demeulemeester

8:00 pm: Alexander McQueen

Sunday, March 3, 2024

10:00 am - 3:00 pm: Maxhosa Africa

11:00 am - 6:00 pm: Dice Kayek

11:30am: Balenciaga

1:00 p.m.: Duran Lantink

2:00 pm: Akris

3:00 pm: Valentino

4:00 pm: Ottolinger

4:30 pm - 7:00 pm: Margaret Howell

5:30 p.m.: Atlein

6:00 pm - 8:30 pm: Enfants Riches Déprimés

7:00 pm: Y/Project

8:30 p.m.: Mugler

Monday March 4, 2024

10:00 am: Stella McCartney

10:00 am - 6:00 pm: Véronique Leroy

10:00 am - 6:00 pm: Ungaro

10:30am - 1:00pm: Didu

11h00 : Lutz Huelle

12h00 : Zimmermann

1:00 pm: Marine Serre

2:30 p.m.: Shiatzy Chen

3:30 pm - 6:00 pm: Paula Canovas Del Vas

4:00 pm: Sacai

5:30 pm: Rokh

6:00 pm - 8:30 pm: Situationist

6:30 pm: Pierre Cardin

8:00 pm: Coperni

Tuesday, March 5, 2024

10:30 a.m.: Chanel

11:30 am: Zomer

12:30 pm: Kiko Kostadinov

1:00 pm - 3:30 pm: Xuly Bët

2:00 pm: Miu Miu

2:30 pm - 7:00 pm: Agnès b.

3:00 pm: Avellano

3:30 pm - 6:00 pm: Ruohan

4:00 pm: Lacoste

5:00 p.m.: Ujoh

7:00 pm: Louis Vuitton