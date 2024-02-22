Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 15:35 IST
Paris Fashion Week 2024 - Dates, Schedule, Shows To Look Forward To
Paris is known as the fashion capital of the world, and its twice-annual fashion week schedule is an anticipated list.
The final fashion show of the season will begin in Paris later this month and as usual, the anticipation for the show is through the roofs. From New York to London and Milan, the fashion week season has given us a lot of iconic moments. Let us see what is in store for us at the Paris Fashion Week.
The Paris Fashion Week (PFW)
Paris is known as the fashion capital of the world, and its twice-annual fashion week schedule comprises some of the most anticipated events in the fashion industry. Every season, new trends are unveiled on the catwalks, and the best and brightest designers from around the world gather to present their latest collections. This year, the fashion week will be held between 26th February to 6th March.
The Schedule for PFW and shows to look forward to
Monday, February 26, 2024
3:00 pm: IFM Master of Arts
4:30 pm: Marie Adam-Leenaerdt
5:30 pm - 8:00 pm: Pressiat
6:30 p.m.: Vaquera
8:00 pm: CFCL
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
10:00 am: Victoria/Tomas
10:00 am - 6:00 pm: Barbara Bui
10:30am - 1:00pm: Peter Do
11h00: Dawei
11:30am - 2:00pm: Niccolò Pasqualetti
12h00: Weinsanto
1:00 pm: Mame Kurogouchi
1:30 pm - 4:00 pm: Maitrepierre
2:30 pm: Christian Dior
3:30 pm - 6:00 pm: Florentina Leitner
4:00 pm: Germanier
5:00 pm: Anrealage
6:00 p.m.: Ester Manas
8:00 pm: Saint Laurent
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
09:30 - 12:00: Benjamin Benmoyal
10:30 am: Courrèges
11h00 - 13h30: Rochas
12h00: The Row
1:30 p.m.: Undercover
2:00 pm - 4:30 pm: Litkovska
3:00 pm: Dries Van Noten
3:30 pm - 6:00 pm: Kimhēkim
4:00 pm: Cecilie Bahnsen
5:00 pm: Casablanca
5:30 pm - 8:00 pm: Meryll Rogge
6:30 p.m.: Acne Studios
8:00 pm: Balmain
Thursday, February 29, 2024
09:30: Rick Owens
11:30am: Off-White
12:00 - 14:30: Reverie By Caroline Hù
1:00 pm: Gauchere
2:00 pm: Chloé
3:00 pm: Givenchy
3:30 pm - 6:00 pm: RUI built
4:30 pm: Rabanne
5:00 pm - 7:30 pm: Nehera
5:30 p.m.: Uma Wang
6:00 pm - 8:30 pm: Boyarovskaya
7:00 pm: Schiaparelli
8:00 pm: Isabel Marant
Friday, March 1, 2024
09:30 - 12:00: Róisín Pierce
10:00 am: Leonard Paris
10:00 am - 6:00 pm: Gabriele Colangelo
10h00 - 19:00: Alexandre Vauthier
11:30 am: Loewe
1:00 pm: Issey Miyake
1:30 pm - 6:00 pm: Jitrois
2:30 pm: Giambattista Valli
3:00 pm - 7:00 pm: Chen Peng
4:00 pm: Nina Ricci
5:30 p.m.: Vetements
7:00 pm: Yohji Yamamoto
8:00 pm: Victoria Beckham
Saturday, March 2, 2024
09h30 : Junya Watanabe
10:00 am - 6:00 pm: Alexis Mabille
10:30 am: Carven
12:00 pm: Noir Kei Ninomiya
1:00 pm: Vivienne Westwood
2:00 pm - 8:00 pm: Christian Wijnants
2:30 pm: Hermès
3:00 pm - 6:00 pm: Quira
4:00 pm: Elie Saab
4:30 pm - 7:00 pm: Paloma Wool
5:00 pm: Comme des Garçons
6:30 p.m.: Ann Demeulemeester
8:00 pm: Alexander McQueen
Sunday, March 3, 2024
10:00 am - 3:00 pm: Maxhosa Africa
11:00 am - 6:00 pm: Dice Kayek
11:30am: Balenciaga
1:00 p.m.: Duran Lantink
2:00 pm: Akris
3:00 pm: Valentino
4:00 pm: Ottolinger
4:30 pm - 7:00 pm: Margaret Howell
5:30 p.m.: Atlein
6:00 pm - 8:30 pm: Enfants Riches Déprimés
7:00 pm: Y/Project
8:30 p.m.: Mugler
Monday March 4, 2024
10:00 am: Stella McCartney
10:00 am - 6:00 pm: Véronique Leroy
10:00 am - 6:00 pm: Ungaro
10:30am - 1:00pm: Didu
11h00 : Lutz Huelle
12h00 : Zimmermann
1:00 pm: Marine Serre
2:30 p.m.: Shiatzy Chen
3:30 pm - 6:00 pm: Paula Canovas Del Vas
4:00 pm: Sacai
5:30 pm: Rokh
6:00 pm - 8:30 pm: Situationist
6:30 pm: Pierre Cardin
8:00 pm: Coperni
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
10:30 a.m.: Chanel
11:30 am: Zomer
12:30 pm: Kiko Kostadinov
1:00 pm - 3:30 pm: Xuly Bët
2:00 pm: Miu Miu
2:30 pm - 7:00 pm: Agnès b.
3:00 pm: Avellano
3:30 pm - 6:00 pm: Ruohan
4:00 pm: Lacoste
5:00 p.m.: Ujoh
7:00 pm: Louis Vuitton
Published February 22nd, 2024 at 15:35 IST
