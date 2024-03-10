×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 17:31 IST

Statement Belts For Women - Tips To Elevate Your Look With This Accessory

Belts are in fashion and how! Statement belts are making a dramatic comeback and here is how you can style them.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Tips To Elevate Your Look With Statement Belts
Tips To Elevate Your Look With Statement Belts | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
A statement belt can elevate any outfit from ordinary to extraordinary, adding flair and personality to your look. Whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or adding a touch of sophistication to your everyday ensemble, styling a statement belt can make a bold fashion statement. Here are some tips to help you rock your statement belts with confidence and style.

Define your waist

Tips To Elevate Your Look With Statement Belts

One of the most classic ways to style a statement belt is by cinching it around your waist to define your silhouette. Pair a wide statement belt with a flowy dress or oversized shirt to create a flattering hourglass shape. Opt for a belt with eye-catching details like metallic hardware, bold buckles, or intricate embellishments to draw attention to your waistline.

Layer over outerwear

Take your statement belt beyond just cinching dresses and tops by layering it over outerwear pieces like blazers, coats, or cardigans. A statement belt worn over a structured blazer or coat can instantly add polish and sophistication to your look, while also highlighting your waist. Experiment with different textures and colours to create visual interest and dimension.

Belted blazers and jackets

Transform a boxy blazer or oversized jacket into a chic and figure-flattering ensemble by adding a statement belt at the waist. Cinching your blazer or jacket with a bold belt not only creates a more tailored and feminine silhouette but also adds a touch of modern edge to your outfit. Pair with tailored trousers or skinny jeans for a sleek and stylish look.

Accentuate high-waisted bottoms

Tips To Elevate Your Look With Statement Belts

Highlight your high-waisted bottoms, such as skirts, trousers, or shorts, by adding a statement belt to draw attention to your waist. Choose a belt that complements the colours and textures of your outfit while making a statement with its unique design or embellishments. This styling trick not only adds visual interest but also creates a flattering focal point for your look.

Play with proportions

Experiment with different belt widths and lengths to play with proportions and add visual intrigue to your outfit. Pair a wide statement belt with a flowy maxi dress or oversized shirt for a dramatic contrast in proportions. Alternatively, opt for a skinny statement belt worn high on the waist to create a more subtle yet chic accent to your ensemble.

Coordinate with accessories

Tie your statement belt into your overall look by coordinating it with other accessories, such as shoes, bags, or jewellery. Choose accessories that echo the colours, textures, or motifs of your belt to create a cohesive and polished look. This attention to detail adds a sense of sophistication and refinement to your outfit.

Published March 10th, 2024 at 17:31 IST

