2026 Met Gala Dress Code Announced: Here's All You Need To Know | Image: X

The 2026 Met Gala will take place on May 4, marking fashion’s biggest night of the year. Guests will gather to celebrate “Costume Art”, the spring exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. As the excitement builds over what everyone will wear, organisers have now officially revealed the dress code for the 2026 Met Gala.

Celebrities, fashion enthusiast and invited guests will centre their outfits around the theme “Fashion is Art” at the 2026 event, which will take place on the first Monday in May.

Organisers earlier revealed that this year’s theme is “Costume Art,” inspired by the spring exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The exhibition celebrates “the centrality of the dressed body in the museum’s vast collection.”

“Hopefully, it will put an end to the rather obsolete ‘Is Fashion Art?’ debate once and for all,” Andrew Bolton, curator of the Met’s Costume Institute, shared about the dress code. Many believe the theme will allow guests greater freedom in their fashion choices.

Advertisement

According to Vogue, the 2026 Met Gala will feature a distinguished group of co-chairs and host committee members.

As previously announced, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour will serve as co-chairs. Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz will co-chair the Gala Host Committee. The committee includes Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, LISA, Chloe Malle, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Lauren Wasser, Anna Weyant, A’ja Wilson and Yseult.

Advertisement