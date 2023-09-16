5 DIY Egg White Face Masks For Clear, Radiant Skin

In the world of skincare, the latest craze is all about achieving a flawless complexion with natural ingredients. One such ingredient that has taken the beauty world by storm is the egg white. Packed with proteins, vitamins, and minerals, egg whites can help you achieve that clear and radiant skin you've always dreamed of.

2 things you need to know

Egg whites are rich in proteins, vitamins and minerals that can rejuvenate and tighten your skin.

These DIY masks use everyday ingredients and will save you money that you will spend on expensive skincare products.

Pure egg white face mask

Start with the basics. Take one egg white and froth it well until it forms a foamy consistency. Place a tissue over your face and apply the egg-white mixture evenly. Allow it to sit for about 10 minutes before gently rinsing it off with lukewarm water. This mask helps tighten your pores and gives an instant glow.

(Egg White Mask helps tighten your pores and gives an instant glow | Image: Shutterstock)

Egg white and lemon face mask

Lemon is a natural astringent, and when combined with egg white, it creates a powerful face mask for oily and acne-prone skin. Cut one lemon in half, then crack open an egg and separate the white. Mix them well and apply the mixture to your face. Leave it on for 15 minutes before rinsing it off with cold water for a refreshed complexion.

Milk powder and egg white face mask

For those looking to add a touch of nourishment to their skincare routine, try combining egg white with milk powder and a few drops of glycerin. Apply the paste to your face and let it dry. Once dry, use cold water to gently wash it off. This mask helps moisturise while providing the benefits of egg white.

Egg white, cucumber and honey face mask

A powerhouse of hydration and rejuvenation, this mask combines one egg white with a tablespoon of cucumber juice and a few drops of honey. Blend the ingredients well, apply to your face, and leave it on for 15 minutes before rinsing it off. It's the perfect remedy for tired and dull skin.

Egg white and multani mitti face mask

Multani mitti, also known as Fuller's Earth, is known for its skin-cleansing properties. Mix a tablespoon of Multani mitti with one egg white and a few drops of rose water. Apply this mask to your face and let it work its magic for 30 minutes before washing it off. This mask is excellent for unclogging pores and controlling oil production.

Achieving clear and radiant skin has never been easier with these DIY egg-white face masks. Incorporate them into your skincare routine for a natural glow that will leave everyone asking for your beauty secrets.