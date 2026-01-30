6 Gym Looks For Women Inspired By Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor And Other Stars

In showbiz, workouts go beyond planks, squats, and yoga. They have become a way to show personal style. Gone are the days when paparazzi spotted celebrities in loose tracksuits and tired trainers. Today, stars treat every gym visit like a mini red carpet, stepping out in carefully styled outfits that fans love to copy.

Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday: Here Are 6 Celebs You Can Take Inspo From For GYM wardrobe

Gym fashion now holds almost the same importance as the workout itself. Celebrities turn simple gym visits into style moments, setting trends with ease. Alia Bhatt opts for soft pastel co-ord, while Janhvi Kapoor pairs biker shorts with oversized jackets for a bold look. Ranveer Singh adds his usual flair to fitness wear, choosing neon vests and printed track trousers. In contrast, Disha Patani goes for a clean and sharp style, wearing fitted athleisure with high-top trainers, always appearing camera-ready.

Alia Bhatt



Comfort comes first when Alia Bhatt works out. Her gym outfits focus on ease and purpose. She usually wears a plain black tank top with tights, keeping the look clean and minimal, without any extra details. She often chooses co-ord tights and ties her hair into a neat bun. When the Jigra actress heads to the gym, she adds only what she needs, carrying a simple blue backpack for her essentials. She mostly completes the look with sports shoes.

Alaya F

Alaya F proves that dependable separates make a workout wardrobe last longer. She frequently picks a black sports bra and pairs it with playful leggings, such as black ones highlighted with neon green details. To style the look, she either throws on an oversized jacket or ties it around her waist for a relaxed edge.

At home, she refreshes her workout style by pairing a basic black sports bra with thin straps and neon green cycling shorts, a favourite in sporty streetwear. On another day, she steps away from neutral shades and shows off her toned abs in a deep pink sports bra with matching shorts. Her water bottle remains a constant part of her routine.

Janhvi Kapoor



Janhvi Kapoor regularly steps out in activewear that balances style and comfort. She switches between monochrome sets, bold neon shades, and classic black shorts with sports bras. Her workout often includes mesh accents, crop tops, and versatile pieces that she can mix and match with ease.

Kriti Sanon



Kriti Sanon experiments with a wide range of workout and athleisure styles. She wears everything from bright sports bras and leggings to relaxed sweatpants. She usually ties her hair up in a ponytail to keep her look practical and fuss-free.

Ananya Panday