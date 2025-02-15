7 Times Bigg Boss 18's Chum Darang Showed Us Her Incredible Style

The calmness and quirkiness of Bigg Boss 18 finalist Chum Darang might distract you from truly getting to know her personality—the real Chum that the Bigg Boss house came to admire.

But there’s more to her than just that. The charismatic queen from Arunachal Pradesh wears many hats, and one of them continues to turn heads worldwide.

With a unique and elegant fashion sense, Chum Darang knows how to captivate her fans with her impeccable style.

Here are seven incredible looks where Chum Darang effortlessly steals the show wherever she goes.

Red handwoven Gale

Chum Darang styling a Gale, which is a wrap-around worn by women in Arunachal, is top-notch. To give a modern touch to the traditional attire, she paired it with a beige trench coat and a silk top. Parting her hair down the center, she completed her outfit with black pointed heels.



Pop of colour

Opting for a pop of colour on her Thailand trip, Chum Darang dazzles in a chic ensemble. The Bigg Boss 18 finalist wore a trendy magenta pink halter top paired with a balloon skirt and sneakers. To match the vibe, she added a straw sun visor hat.

Red checkered

In her recent Instagram post from her Valentine's Day celebration, Chum Darang shared a series of images wearing red checkered pants paired with a white top, sneakers, and a headband. Solidifying her love for the colour red, she showcased red nail paint and red lip colour.

Rani checked

Looking like a queen, Chum Darang dons a stunning purple lehenga choli and green dupatta in the recently concluded Bigg Boss 18 show. She kept her makeup and accessories minimal, yet she nailed her goal of presenting a top-notch look.

Spring calling

As we are at the onset of the spring season, there's no better time to flaunt a yellow floral print outfit than now. After being indoors for 3 months on the Bigg Boss 18 show, Chum Darang enjoys a chill afternoon in a breezy knot-on-the-shoulder dress.

Field trip vibes

Dressing up surely makes you feel confident, but even a casual outfit boosts that battery. Style like Bigg Boss 18 finalist Chum Darang by pairing an ankle-length skirt, T-shirt, cap, and sneakers in muted tones. This outfit is perfect for all occasions.

Vow to roots