Aishwarya Rai Attends Cannes Sundowner In Elegant Baby Pink Gown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan delivered another memorable fashion moment at the 79th Cannes Film Festival as she attended L'Oreal Paris' annual "Lights On Women's Worth" gala in a romantic blush pink ensemble by Sophie Couture.

Appearing on the French Riviera, the Cannes veteran embraced soft glamour in a custom baby pink gown featuring a heart-shaped fitted silk silhouette paired with a flowing chiffon cape and embellished floral detailing.

Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai shared glimpses of the appearance on Instagram and captioned it: "GIVING FABULOUS FEMININE @AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN_ARB IN @SOPHIECOUTURE".



The couture creation featured a strapless corseted bodice crafted with delicate Fortuny pleating and asymmetrical ruching designed to accentuate the waistline. Swarovski-crystal floral applique in shades of rose gold, copper and deep mauve cascaded elegantly from the bodice to the hips, adding texture and dimension to the pastel-toned outfit.

The dramatic gown was completed with a heavily draped satin-silk crepe skirt and a sheer floor-length chiffon cape that extended into a soft trailing train, creating a sweeping red-carpet effect.

Keeping the styling understated, Mohit Rai avoided a statement necklace to maintain focus on the intricate detailing of the gown.

The actor accessorised the look with statement rings and delicate diamond drop earrings, complemented by her signature voluminous side-parted auburn waves.

Her beauty look featured a muted rose-pink lip, matte base and classic winged eyeliner that matched the soft pastel palette of the ensemble.

The appearance marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 24th year at Cannes, further reinforcing her long-standing association with the global film festival and L'Oreal Paris.

The blush pink appearance came shortly after her dramatic "Luminara" look earlier during the festival, designed by Indian couturier Amit Aggarwal.

The deep sapphire-blue sculptural gown explored the idea of light in motion through architectural construction and crystal embellishments developed over more than 1,500 hours of handwork.

Speaking about the collaboration, Amit Aggarwal said, "Aishwarya has always approached Cannes with a strong sense of individuality and evolution. With Luminara, Mohit and I wanted to create something that felt less like a garment and more like an energy field around her. The piece explores the idea of light as strength, movement, and transformation, while honouring the extraordinary radiance she has carried through decades on the global stage," in a press note.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also delighted photographers on the French Riviera as she posed at the gala event, continuing her celebrated Cannes legacy with another headline-making fashion appearance. (ANI)

