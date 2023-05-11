Alia Bhatt Becomes First Indian Global Ambassador For Gucci

After her MET Gala debut, Alia Bhatt is making headlines yet again. She was recently announced as the first Indian global ambassador of the Italian luxury house, Gucci. he actress will be joining the ranks of global ambassadors at Gucci including Harry Styles, K-Pop group New Jean's member Hanni, Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae, Mina Shin, Japanese star Jun Shison, A$AP Rocky, and Dakota Johnson.

The other prominent faces include Julia Garner, Elliot Page, Halle Bailey, and Liu Wen. As Alia stepped into the fashion industry with this update, she is all set to make an appearance at the upcoming Gucci Cruise 2024 runaway show at Gyeongbokgung Palace, Seoul on upcoming Tuesday. The event will mark the luxury fashion house's 25 years in the nation.

More about Alia Bhatt's MET Gala debut

After Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt is the third Bollywood actress to make a debut at MET Gala. She made a stylish appearance on the red carpet by wearing Prabal Gurung's couture. After denying the designer's invitation several times, this year, the actress decided to give it a shot. For the special occasion, she wore a white ball gown hand-embroidered with 100,000 pearls encrusted on it.

Alia Bhatt shares details about her MET Gala outfit

Opening up about her debut, she wrote, "Met Gala -- Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired by this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look."

"I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I'm so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls... and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it's white, for my Choup-ED," Alia concluded.