Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Make Stylish Return To Mumbai After Actress's Cannes Appearance

After making heads turn at Cannes 2026, actress Alia Bhatt on Monday returned to Mumbai.



She was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor by her side. Though they seemed to be in a rush, they still greeted the paparazzi with a smile.





The husband and wife made a stylish appearance, both opting for casual yet comfortable outfits paired with caps.



Meanwhile, on the acting front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love And War'.

The project has been mounted on a grand scale and is being billed as Bhansali's most ambitious romantic drama to date. The film will be released in theatres on January 21, 2027.

In April, the makers confirmed the news on the official Instagram handle and wrote, "SanjayLeelaBhansali's #LOVEandWAR starring #RanbirKapoor, @aliaabhatt & @vickykaushal09. In cinemas on 21st January 2027. @prerna_singh6 @saregama_official @netflix_in"





The movie will be the second collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali since the actor's 2007 debut 'Saawariya'.Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.This movie will mark Vicky Kaushal's first project with Bhansali. (ANI)

