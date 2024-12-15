In one of the most anticipated beauty pageant announcements that glues the French public to their TV screens, Angelique Angarni-Filopon, 34, made history after becoming the oldest to ever win the Miss France crown.

Angelique Angarni-Filopon was declared Miss France 2025. Image credit: Instagram

Island girl Angelique Angarni-Filopon stands testimonial to ageless beauty

The rule that made it possible for Angelique, who hails from the island of Martinique, to claim the Miss France 2024 pageant was an alteration made to allow women over 24 to partake in this reputed beauty contest.

"In 2011, a young woman aged 20 finished first runner up in the Miss Martinique competition. Today, it's the same young woman aged 34 who stands before you to again represent Martinique, its diaspora as well as all the women who were once told that it was too late," she said on winning the competition, according to a broadcast by TF1.



This year's Miss France beauty pageant witnessed dentists, and doctors, who partook in this competition, walking the ramp in regional costumes, swimsuits, and ballgowns. The contestants performed to numerous music genres from 90's hit songs to country numbers.

As a result of winning this coveted beauty show, Angarni-Filopon will have access to a residence in Paris, several sponsored gifts, and a year-long allowance from Miss France

The France contest came days post the Miss Netherlands pageant was done away with after 35 years.