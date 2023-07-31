Athiya Shetty Dons Anamika Khanna's Beige Floor-length Dress At India Couture Week 2023

The sixth day of the India Couture Week 2023, that is Sunday, featured actress Athiya Shetty as the showstopper for renowned designer Anamika Khanna. The event, organized by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), is being held at Taj Palace Hotel. The India Couture Week 2023 concludes Wednesday, August 2.

3 things you need to know

The India Couture Week 2023 is taking place at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi.

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Hyundai Motor India are the organizers of the event.

Athiya Shetty graced the ramp to showcase Anamika Khanna's beige floor-length dress.

Craftsmanship and elegance

Athiya Shetty graced the ramp in a beige floor-length dress for Anamika Khanna. The ensemble boasted intricate 3D applique work, adorned with delicate florals, pearls, and threadwork, accentuated by a daring thigh-high slit. The outfit was complemented by a statement necklace that added to the overall glamour. The actress's makeup lent the perfect finishing touch to her look.

In an interview after the show, Athiya expressed her admiration for Anamika Khanna, both as an artist and a person. The Hero star also revealed that she designed her wedding lehenga as well, highlighting the close bond they share.

Anamika Khanna's blends modernity with tradition

Anamika Khanna's collection for India Couture Week 2023 displayed a seamless blend of modernity and tradition. Inspired by both contemporary trends and the elegance of the past, it boasted a rich amalgamation of silver and gold metallics, antiquated allure, emeralds, pearls, pastel hues, and the timeless elegance of ivory and black.

The designer incorporated elements like "Khinkhab brocade," zardozi, hand embroideries, and graceful draping, captivating the audience with the romance of lace, hearts, bows, and the symbolism of the swan, all serving as an ode to love in its myriad forms.

Anamika Khanna described her collection as an emotional journey that emphasized the importance of embracing love and stillness in today's fast-paced contemporary world. Through her designs, she aimed to infuse the calmness of the old world, fostering a sense of appreciation for genuine emotions and love.

The India Couture Week 2023 commenced on July 25 and is set to continue until August 2.