Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares List Of Immunity Boosters For A Healthy Quarantine

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, a lot of food and fitness influencers have been sharing tips to stay fit during the quarantine. Joining in with them is celebrated nutritionist and author Rujuta Diwekar. She has also regularly been offering advice and tips for managing a healthy mind and body amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Diwekar took to her social media on Thursday to share a list of immunity boosters with her followers.

Rujuta Diwekar shares tips and foods for boosting immunity amid lockdown

Rujuta Diwekar posted a list of foods, exercising tips and yoga suggestions for her followers. The author also advised all to not skip breakfast, reduce gadget time, and more to her fans. Diwekar has also been taking a lot of effort to urge fans to go for local products instead of commercial ones.

Urging people not to go to the chemist for immunity booster, Rujuta Diwekar wrote in the caption, "Don’t fret and fume at a chemist shop to buy immunity-boosting supplements. That’s just the market milking your fears.

Immunity is not a genie that comes out of a bottle, it’s a natural response of the human body. All it needs is a commonsensical approach to life and that cannot be bought, that must be earned with daily efforts, one day at a time.

#immunity #immunityboostingfoods #realitycheck". [sic]

Rujuta Diwekar earlier took to her social media to share a glimpse of her food plate with her followers. Urging people to go local, she added a small list of foods that can be replaced with local ones. Offering alternatives to them, she captioned the post, "Smoothies ❎ Khichdi ✅

Dips ❎ Chutney ✅

Kiwi ❎ Mango ✅

Eat local- it helps the local economy and also supports the global ecology

#Eatlocalthinkglobal". [sic]

Rujuta Diwekar has successfully authored many books throughout her career. Some of her most popular works are Don't Lose Your Mind, Lose Your Weight, Women and the Weight Loss Tamasha, and more. She launched her latest piece of work earlier this year. Titled The 12-Week Fitness Project, the book is a step-by-step and a week by week guide to attaining fitness with the help of proper exercise and a healthy diet plan. The book aims to transform the reader's habits in 12 crucial ways by the end of three months with one guideline to follow each week.

