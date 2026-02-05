Badshah’s Most Expensive Watch Is Worth Crores | Photos

Rapper Badshah is famous for his love for exquisite watchmaking. He has already made headlines as the first Indian to own the ultra-rare Rolex ‘Barbie’ Daytona, and recently revealed his most expensive watch.

In a conversation with digital creator Khalid Talks, Badshah spoke openly about his bond with watches. He described his journey from simple beginnings to a deeper appreciation of horology, where craftsmanship matters more than attention.

When asked what he thinks is the best watch in the world, Badshah did not mention any luxury brand. Instead, he said, “My first watch, I think. A Timex. My dad gifted it to me.” When the topic turned to his most expensive watch, Badshah responded with humour. “I can’t tell you.. I’ll be raided. It is a piece unique.”

After some pushing, he revealed that the watch on his wrist was his costliest piece — a Richard Mille Automatic Winding RM 30-01. In today’s market, it is reportedly valued between ₹2.2 crore and ₹4 crore.

Advertisement

About Richard Miller 30-01

The RM 30-01 comes with a skeletonised automatic movement that displays hours, minutes, seconds, an oversized date, a power-reserve indicator, a function selector, and a declutchable variable-geometry rotor. The design feels highly technical, bold, and confidently modern.

As per the website, Richard Mille crafts the baseplate and bridges from grade 5 titanium, a lightweight yet strong alloy widely used in aerospace and high-performance engineering. This material keeps the movement tough while cutting down the overall weight.

Advertisement