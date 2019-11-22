Bags: Must Have 5 Unique Bag Designs To Include In Your Bag Collection

Bags are something that you'll find in every woman's closet. Bags come in a massive variety and numerous colours, like blacks, pinks, reds and whites. There are a plethora of shades to choose from. There are several types of unique bags available in the markets with diverse designs, which comes in different sizes. So why to go for the old boring shoulder bag; when you can choose from a sundry of bag designs.

Unique bag designs which are must-have in your closet

TOTE BAG

A tote bag ditches the regular size of a handbag, as it's a large bag in terms of size. A tote bag has the ability to hold all your essentials, be it a book or a tablet. In fact, you can actually keep your mid-sized makeup pouch in your tote bag quite easily alongside other necessary items.

MINIAUDIERE BAG

A miniaudiere bag is a mid-size bag which is somewhat similar to that of a sling bag. It has a belt and strap so that one can hold it properly. All high-end luxury brands have a huge collection of miniaudiere bags to chose from. Generally, these bags are quite expensive and come in classic shades likes browns and blacks. They are also available in quite a few animal print designs in shopping complexes.

WRISTLET BAG

A wristlet bag can be worn with any outfit be it casual or formal. It is a small bag which looks like a women's wallet but with a little more space. They come in few variants, one with multiple chain pockets others with a single zip. A must-have bag in your bag collection

QUILTED HANDBAG

A quilted bag is a highly recommended bag. This bag must be a part of your closet. A quilted bag has a quilt-like comfy feel to it with an attached chain-like belt. They go well with party outfits and casual attires.

HOBO BAG

Similar to a tote bag, a hobo bag is a really large bag. It is equivalent to the size of a laptop bag. It is the perfect kind of bag to opt for while travelling. A hobo bag will allow you to take everything on your mind during a jaunt.