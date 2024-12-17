Published 12:09 IST, December 17th 2024
Bengaluru: Nita Ambani's Goes Saree Shopping In A Navy-Blue Co-Ord Set
Nita Ambani, the epitome of grace and style, was recently spotted in Bengaluru, turning heads and serving effortless fashion goals while on a shopping spree. While most would opt for something casual, Nita went the extra mile with a stunning navy-blue floral co-ord ensemble that screamed sophistication.
In a fan-recorded video circulating online, the Chairperson of Reliance Foundation's appearance was captured as she waved to admirers, greeting them with a smile and a graceful folded-hands gesture. Let's dig deep into her outfit choice?
Nita Ambani shopping attire mixes comfort with elegance
Nita's navy-blue floral co-ord set was a masterclass in understated elegance. The top was nothing short of a statement piece, with a collared neckline, full-length sleeves, and buttoned cuffs—finished with delicate white floral embroidery. The blouse’s high-low hemline gave it a modern twist, while the matching pants boasted the same floral details and a flared silhouette.
Nita kept the look polished with block heels, minimal jewelry—a watch, dainty earrings, and a bracelet—adding just the right amount of bling. Her hair was styled in soft waves with a side parting, complementing the minimal makeup: a touch of rose-pink lipstick and mascara-coated lashes. The result? Effortless chic vibes for a day out on the town.
Anant Ambani's rare haldi clip
But while Nita was busy being the fashion icon we all aspire to be, her son Anant’s Haldi ceremony took center stage this week with an adorable, unseen video. Shot by Orry, the reel showed the Ambani's in full festive spirit, with the brothers playfully smearing haldi all over each other. Talk about family fun! But let's be real, Nita’s floral fit stole the spotlight this time.
