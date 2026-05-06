Bhavitha Mandava x Chanel Controversy Explained: Why Is The Internet In A Meltdown Over Jeans And Top At MET Gala 2026 Red Carpet

The first Monday in May beckons the biggest night in fashion, the MET Gala. On May 4, this year's gala saw in attendance a bouquet of celebrities from all walks of life. Among the many celebrities who walked the coveted MET steps was Bhavitha Mandava. The NYU Tandon graduate had earlier claimed the spotlight when she became the first Indian model to open a Chanel runway show. However, her sartorial choice at the MET Gala debut was met with unanimous disapproval from netizens.

Why is Bhavitha Mandava facing backlash after the MET Gala?

The dress code of the MET Gala 2026 was ‘fashion is art’, and as expected, the guests went overboard. Bubbles were flying on the red carpet, motor parts made their debut, and long trails marked their territory in an elaborate show of luxurious fashion and opulence. Amid this came Bhavitha Mandava dressed in what seemed to be a simple denim shirt and a top. Even though her outfit was worth more than some people can make in a lifetime, it was subjected to incessant trolling.

Custom-made by Chanel, the look, which blurred the lines between streetwear and couture, has triggered a full-blown social media meltdown, dividing fashion enthusiasts and casual observers alike. The 26-year-old model grabbed most attention at the gala simply for not looking “red carpet appropriate”. Traditionally, such events have been synonymous with gowns, tailored suits, and high-glam styling. Bhavitha’s choice to step out in denim, a fabric long associated with everyday wear, was seen by some as a bold, refreshing move, while others dismissed it as underwhelming and disrespectful to the event’s perceived prestige.

The real story behind the look

While the internet continues to obsess over the look and calls it ‘lackadaisical', the story of it is actually much more dramatic. According to reports, a year ago, Mandava was simply waiting for a subway, like other New Yorkers, when he happened to catch the attention of a certain bigwig at Chanel. Next thing she knew, she became the first Indian to open a Chanel show that took place at the same subway platform. For the show, Bhavitha donned a half-zip sweatshirt and denim. When Chanel asked Bhavitha to share her favourite looks from the brand for curating her MET debut outfit, she sent the same denim look.

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The denim, which was couture

A detail missed by most fashion novices was that Bhavitha's look was not exactly denim. The bottom was actually a tailor-made silk muslin printed with a denim effect, to give the impact of the otherwise casual fabric. Thus, the look was as opulent as it gets.



The controversy, however, was not limited to her outfit. Social media users placed Bhavitha's photos in contrast alongside fellow Chanel ambassador Nicole Kidman, who was dressed in quintessential couture. A viral post mentioned that while bhavitha's story is moving, the brand's intention appears to be wrong. However, the brand and Bhavitha both are yet to react to the row.