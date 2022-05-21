Cannes 2022: After Rocking Pastels, Hina Khan Dazzles In Golden Shimmery Gown At Festival

Actor Hina Khan, who is a highly renowned name in the television industry, has flapped her wings internationally. The star, who made her Cannes debut in 2019, is leaving no stone unturned to showcase her charm and fashionable looks at the global event. After rocking the red carpet in pastels, the actor left fans in awe with her next look.

The captivating look of the star just proved how she puts on her best fashion foot forward to slay in every outfit. For the new look, Hina can be seen wearing a shiny golden asymmetric style gown. The off-shoulder gown with bodycon style just showed her fit physique.

Hina Khan shines in golden outfit at Cannes 2022

Hina paired the look with statement pearl drop earrings and golden heels. Her make-up looked flawless with golden shimmery eyeshadow and dark red lipstick. She had captioned her looks on Instagram and wrote, "Some yellow love”

Besides yellow, Hina showed she was a fashionista after she had walked the red carpet on the third day of Cannes 2022 in a lavender outfit. The actor, who missed her father's absence, had captioned the pictures, "cannes2022 #redcarpet #DaddysPrincess.”

Apart from her killer looks on the red carpet at the global event, the actor also made headlines for saying she wasn't invited to the opening ceremony as a part of the Indian delegation. According to various media reports, the actor expressed her disappointment over not being invited despite belonging to the same industry.

Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Urvashi Rautela attended the opening ceremony of the India pavilion, where they were joined by the Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur. For the unversed, Hina Khan walked the Cannes red carpet for the first time in 2019, to unveil the first look of her film, Lines.

For her first day at Cannes, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star had opted for a scarlet red pleated off-shoulder gown and posed for the camera. Before making her stunning appearance at Cannes, the actor made a stop at the UK Asian Film Festival. At the global event there, the actor was honoured with the award 'Trailblazer of the Year' for her film Lines.