Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Dazzles In 'Sabyasachi' During Jury Photocall; See Pics

Making India proud as one of the main jury members at Cannes 2022, Deepika Padukone makes a stylish appearance at the Cannes Photocall event.

Deepika Padukone

Image: Twitter/@Festival_Cannes


Actor Deepika Padukone is all set to grace the red carpet of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, in France and this year, she is a part of the competition jury at the festival. The 36-year-old actor made an appearance at the Cannes Jury Photocall and she undoubtedly looked nothing less than a diva. As the festival kicks off, a video of the press conference is doing rounds on social media which sees jury members being introduced to the media gathered on the ground.

Deepika Padukone graces at Cannes jury press conference

Making India proud as one of the jury members at Cannes 2022 along with international film celebrities, Deepika Padukone chose to grace the Photocall event at Cannes in a costume by popular Indian designer, Sabyasachi Mukerjee. The Gehraiyaan actor turned heads with her heavy traditional jewellery by Sabyasachi teamed up with a floral cream coloured tunic and green wide-leg pants. She paired the whole look with golden coloured heels and a floral headband. Have a look:

Deepika Padukone joins the jury at the press conference

During the Cannes Press Conference, the Piku star was seen sitting along with French actor Vincent Lindon as well as English actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Swedish actor Noomi Rapace, Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, French filmmaker-actor Ladj Ly, American filmmaker Jeff Nichols and director-screenwriter Joachim Trier from Norway.

A short clip from the judges' interaction is going viral, where Deepika Padukone is being introduced. Have a look:

Earlier, Louis Vuitton also took to its Instagram handle to give a shoutout to its new brand ambassador. Posting a beautiful picture of Deepika, it wrote in the caption, "A free-spirited nature. Newly announced as #LouisVuitton’s latest House Ambassador, esteemed Indian actress, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, #DeepikaPadukone stars in her first leather goods campaign for the Maison."

Tamannaah Bhatia dipped in neon for Cannes Photocall event

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia also graced the Photocall event at Cannes in a neon co-ord set by Bershka. Tamannaah wore a lavender top paired with a neon blazer and the same coloured pants. The look was completed with big loop earrings and a pair of white coloured mules.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Oscar-award winner AR Rahman, R Madhavan, Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde, Grammy-award winner Rickey Kej, CBFC head Prasoon Joshi, Shekhar Kapur, and more will grace the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. 

Image: Twitter/@Festival_Cannes

