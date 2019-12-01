Fashion: Celeb Looks Of 2019 That You Can Easily Replicate

Celeb looks work as an inspiration for their fans. Celebrity often put their best fashion foot forward whenever they step out in the public. This is because they are public figures and they know that they will definitely get clicked. Some celebrity stylebook is quite outlandish and cannot be replicated. But there are several celebrities who opt for comfort and style. Take a look at some celeb looks which one can easily recreate.

Also Read: Bollywood Fashion: Actors Who Slayed The Polka Dots Look To Perfection

Bollywood actors outfits which you can easily recreate at home:

Priyanka's Net Sari:

In this picture, you can see Priyanka Chopra wearing a beautiful Sabyasachi sari. One can easily recreate this modern-ethnic look at home. All you need is a simple net sari. The key here is to unabashedly copy Priyanka's overall look. Thus, you need to accessorise your simple net sari with gold water, chain, a pair of drop earrings and some roses to decorate your hair bun. Since she has kept her makeup quite simple, you are required to do the same. Go for a nude lipstick and do not forget black mascara for your lashes. You can complete the look by wearing a pair of light pink shade sunglasses

Also Read: Bollywood Fashion: From Alia To Deepika, Actors Slay In Pantsuits

Anushka Sharma's Denim Jacket and White Jeans

This is a great airport look of Anushka Sharma, which you can easily recreate. Denim jacket is a classic wardrobe essential which is generally a part of every individual's wardrobe. You need to team it up with a pair of white jeans, a black tank top. For footwear go for a pair of funky black sneakers. In order to finish your look, you need to accessorise your casual wear with a stylish pair of sunglasses and a backpack if required. Hence, with minimal efforts, you can achieve this Bollywood celebrity look.

Also Read: Bollywood Fashion: Bold Looks Of The Housefull 4 Actor Kriti Kharbanda

Ananya Panday's little black dress:

A black dress is a must-have wardrobe essential in every girl's closet. Ananya Panday is a millennial, who has been highly lauded by the fashion police for impeccable fashion sense. In this post, she can be seen is a strappy black dress with messy hair. One can truly recreate this look of Ananya Panday, with just an LBD (little black dress). That's all you need. No accessories are required at all.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Reveals The Hardest Part Of Acting That Makes Her Panic