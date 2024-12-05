ChaySo: Decoding Every Outfit Sobhita Dhulipala Wore For Her Wedding Festivities

Known for her dazzling presence both on and off the screen, Sobhita Dhulipala finally tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya on the evening of December 4. The magical wedding ceremony, which beautifully blended tradition and legacy, took place at the family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Over the past few months, the newlywed couple shared glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities, leaving fans in awe. Throughout the events, it was clear that the couple paid meticulous attention to every detail. Let’s decode each look the actress wore, honouring culture and tradition, from the engagement to the grand wedding ceremony.

Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement look

Sobhita exudes absolute traditional vibes in a stunning peach South Indian saree created by designer Manish Malhotra. Complementing the look with simple yet alluring jewellery and an orange Gajra, she perfectly embodies bridal elegance.

Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchatam look of Sobhita Dhulipala

Embracing pre-wedding rituals, the actress wore a beautiful peach-gold-green saree, which was gifted by her mother-in-law. Looking absolutely adorable, she added a touch of tradition with green bangles and a white Gajra.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Haldi shenanigans

For the Haldi ceremony, Sobhita opted for a vibrant yellow saree. Styled aesthetically, the golden jewellery of her grandmother and mother, including a necklace and Nathni, added an extra layer of beauty.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Pelli Kuthuru look

For yet another pre-wedding ritual, Sobhita donned a striking red full-sleeved blouse paired with a red saree featuring a beautiful print. She looked simply gorgeous and radiant.

The grand wedding look of Sobhita Dhulipala