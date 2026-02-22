Shikhar Dhawan Sports ₹65 Lakh Gold Watch At His Wedding, Shows It Off While Dancing With Bride Sophie Shine

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his Irish partner Sophie Shine have officially tied the knot in an intimate yet elegant wedding ceremony on February 21. Although the couple chose to keep the celebration largely private, their wedding outfits, especially Dhawan’s high-end accessories, grabbed attention online.

On the D-day, Shikhar Dhawan elevated the grand celebration with a striking statement watch reportedly valued at ₹65 lakh.

As per the horology page, luxury watch enthusiasts noticed that he was wearing a Rolex Day-Date made from 18-carat yellow gold, complete with the brand’s signature Presidential bracelet. People often call it the “Presidential Rolex,” and many across the world link it with success, legacy, and landmark occasions, which made it a perfect choice for his wedding day. Swiss luxury watchmaker Rolex, widely respected for its fine craftsmanship and prestige, created the timepiece.

Yesterday, the couple shared beautiful glimpses from their ceremony on Instagram and captioned the post, “Mr. & Mrs. Dhawan,” which sparked excitement among their fans. The photographs reflected both romance and elegance, capturing heartfelt moments that showcased their strong bond.

