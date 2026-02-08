Deepika Padukone Channels Gothic Glamour In Gaurav Gupta’s Outfit In Dubai

At the Cartier Gala in Dubai, Deepika Padukone stole the spotlight with her bold, sparkling look. She wore a custom Gaurav Gupta Couture outfit from the Spring/Summer 2026 collection and delivered a standout fashion moment that felt truly unforgettable.

Chennai Express actress looked stunning in an all-black, long-lined outfit that perfectly reflected Gaurav Gupta’s signature sculptural style. The design featured bold, architectural shoulders and a smooth, body-skimming silhouette that lengthened her frame. The open neckline created elegant space, letting the structure of the garment stand out while drawing attention upwards.

Since the event belonged to Cartier, she made a statement with striking diamonds. She wore a beautiful diamond necklace with matching earrings that sat neatly along the neckline and became the centrepiece of the look. The closely set diamonds gave the necklace a fluid, fabric-like feel. At the centre, a pear-shaped diamond drop added the right amount of brilliance and weight, making it truly eye-catching. She styled her hair in a sleek bun (classic DP ‘chipku’ look, as Diet Sabya calls it), while keeping her makeup minimal with softly defined eyes and a muted lip.

Cartier, with a legacy of over 175 years, remains one of the world’s most celebrated jewellers and watchmakers. The maison has long been linked with royalty and cultural icons, earning its reputation through exceptional craftsmanship, subtle luxury and timeless design. As a global ambassador, alongside names such as Lily Collins and Yara Shahidi, Deepika Padukone holds an important place within this prestigious heritage.