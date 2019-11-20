Deepika Padukone Spills The Beans On The Makeup Trend She Loves Now But Initially Hated

Deepika Padukone is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. The stunning actress has proved her mettle time and again with her choice of diverse roles in films. Deepika is a true fashionista, who is also well known globally because of her successful modelling stint. She is known for her drop-dead gorgeous looks and charming personality. The fashion icon recently shared about a makeup trend she loves doing now but hated it initially. Read ahead to know what this trend was-

Check which makeup trend Deepika hated initially but loves now

Deepika Padukone has always impressed her fans with her sense of style and the way she manages to looks perfect in every frame. The star was last seen on-screen in Padmaavat, and she looked like a dream as the Rajput queen. Deepika frequently features on many fashion magazines covers. Recently Deepika on was the cover page of a popular fashion magazine called Harpers Baazar USA.

The Harpers Bazaar USA shot a video titled 'Little Black Book', where Deepika revealed some of her makeup secrets after the cover shoot. The video features Deepika Padukone, along with her hair and makeup team. During interactions with respect to Little Black Book, Deepika’s makeup and hairstylist gave in some details about all the gravity of hard work that goes behind completing a final look. Deepika spilled the beans about a makeup trend she wasn’t very fond of initially, but with time she started following the same and loves doing it now.

The makeup trend she talked about is that of doing anything with the lower lash line or experimenting in terms of highlighting the lower lash. This make-up trick is done to accentuate the overall makeup. According to the video, Deepika initially hated the trend, but with time Deepika started to fall in fall in love with it. In fact, in many of her outings, she’s been spotted donning heavy makeup on the lower lash line.

