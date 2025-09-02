Deepika Padukone’s LV Bag Worth ₹3 Lakh Is The Highlight Of Her OOTD | Watch

Deepika Padukone and her baggy airport looks always grab eyes. Today, as well, Piku actress smiled brightly when photographers spotted her at the Mumbai airport on the morning of September 2. She flew to Paris to attend a Louis Vuitton event and posed for pictures at the terminal. Her LV bag caught special attention, and the videos have now gone viral on social media.

On September 2, Deepika Padukone was spotted at Mumbai airport after celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with her husband, Ranveer Singh. She wore an orange sweater with denim trousers, tied her hair in a bun, and completed her look with sunglasses. Paparazzi who shared the video said she was leaving for Paris.

In the video, Deepika posed for photographers and smiled at the cameras, while fans filled the comments with praise. Her LV Cookie BB bag, worth ₹2,43,000, caught attention. The crescent-shaped bag, one of last season’s most popular, is made from the brand’s signature Monogram coated canvas with contrasting leather trims. Lightweight and versatile, it includes a multi-adjustable handle, a detachable golden chain for crossbody wear, and an option to style it as a wristlet.

One fan commented, “We want more Deepika content.” Another wrote, “So happy to see her.” A third added, “We missed her so much.”

Earlier, on August 28, Deepika and Ranveer made a rare joint appearance at Antilia in Mumbai for the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. They wore matching gold and green outfits, and a video showed them seeking blessings together.