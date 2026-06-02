Draped, Fluid & Free: Neeta Lulla On Story Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Heart-Racing White Dress, That Captivated Imagination Of Every 90s Girl

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrated for her fashion sense, whether on the red carpet or in films, consistently showcasing timeless styles. She has successfully worn creations from numerous designers. One movie that particularly stands out in this regard is Taal. When we think of this film, its unforgettable songs immediately come to mind, such as Ramta Jogi, Ishq Bina, Nahin Samne Tu, and Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye. In addition to the music, Aishwarya's outfits in these songs are etched in our memories, and over the years, many have attempted to recreate her looks. One standout outfit is from the song Ramta Jogi, designed by the esteemed fashion designer Neeta Lulla, which was truly ahead of its time.

Story behind Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Ramta Jogi outfit

Designer Neeta Lulla recently shared a behind-the-scenes story on her Instagram about how she crafted a stunning outfit in just a day. This creation, a draped skirt paired with a bralette and shrug, has become women's favourite over the past few years. However, not many know that it all began in 1999, showcasing the timeless nature of true fashion.

When Taal was being shot, director Subhash Ghai offered Neeta Lulla to work on the project and design the costumes for the lead actress - Aishwarya Rai. Ghai provided her with a brief, stating, "I have this girl from Chamba. She is raw and hasn’t seen the world yet, and I need you to create her clothes."

For every song, the filmmaker demanded uniqueness in the ensemble, and hence every outfit from Taal became remarkable. Opening up about how the Ramta Jogi ensemble was created, the designer revealed that Ghai was "very specific" with the outfit, which had to be sensuous yet innocent. Simple, like she (actress) had just stepped out of the mountains".

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So, Neeta Lulla created an ivory satin lungi skirt, which is now popularly called the sarong, draped fluid and free, with a bustier and a shirt which was kept open and worn very effortlessly.

However, the real challenge was the jewellery. The filmmaker's team needed anklets that felt different and were still handcrafted. So, on the set of the song, she, along with her team, sat down and broke two or three payals and created the payals that were paired with the outfit. "Simple, yet unhurried—something you wouldn't find on the streets of Bombay. It had to be specially designed," Lulla shared.

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For Neeta Lulla, it was not just the fabric of the design, but rather it was about the cut, the style, the accessories that go with it, and the difference that the accessories make to the overall look. She further revealed that all this happened at midnight as the song was scheduled to be shot the next morning.