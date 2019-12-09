Face Cleansers: 5 Home Remedies To Achieve Clear Skin For Men

When it comes to skincare products, men have to deal with fewer options. Everybody is concerned about having good skin along with good health and looks. Do you know that you can achieve good skin without having to invest much? Check out these natural face cleansers for various skin types that can be made at home.

Curd and Honey Cleanser

Use honey as a face mask and apply it to your skin for 10 minutes. Rinse and enjoy that natural glow. You can also use an alternative by mixing curd and honey and letting it stay for about 2-3 minutes and then rinse it off with cold water.

Honey and Egg Cleanser

Take one large egg yolk and add one teaspoon of organic honey to it. Make a smooth paste of 6-7 almonds. Add into this pack. Stir the pack well and apply on your face. Rest for 10-15 minutes, until pack dries off well. Rinse off with lukewarm water to have the smooth and moisturised face.

Sea Salt and Milk

Take a bowl and add 2 teaspoons of sea salt. Slowly add some milk to make a paste. Do not let it get too runny. Mix it well. Use a cotton ball to apply the paste to your face. Keep it on for 10-15 minutes and wash off with lukewarm water. Repeat twice a week for results.

Eggs, Buttermilk and Aloe Gel

In a clean bowl make a blend using aloe gel, one egg white and 1-2 tablespoons buttermilk. Apply the paste to your face and neck. Rest for 15-20 minutes before rinsing it off lukewarm water. This home remedy is best for getting rid of from oily skin.

Gram Flour Cleanser

Gram flour basically known as besan is one of the oldest and best known natural homemade face wash. Prepare a paste by mixing besan with milk, curd or malai. Apply the paste on your face and gently massage for a few minutes. Keep for 15 minutes till it dries completely. Wash off with cool water.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes collated from health sites and experts. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.