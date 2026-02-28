Farshi Salwar Is The Trendiest Fashion 'It' Piece, Here's How You Can Style It For Eid 2026

Following the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, devotees will celebrate Eid. While the exact date of the festival is determined by moon sighting, this year, Eid is expected to be observed on March 19 or March 20. On the day, devotees dress up in their ethnic best to spend time with friends and family and bond over lavish feasts. As festive wardrobes begin to take shape for Eid 2026, one garment is clearly leading the fashion conversation, farshi salwar.

The perfect blend of comfort and style, the farshi salwar has made a fashionable return. From celebrities to Instagram thrift stores, the relaxed bottom fit is seemingly everywhere. Rooted in Mughal-era opulence yet perfectly adaptable for modern celebrations, this dramatic flared bottom is fast becoming the ultimate ‘It’ piece for the season.

Alia Bhatt recently donned an all-white farshi salwar

Unlike regular salwars or shararas, the farshi salwar is defined by its exaggerated flare and floor-grazing hemline. Traditionally worn in royal courts, the style has found renewed popularity thanks to designers and celebrities reviving heritage aesthetics on runways and wedding circuits. With Eid being synonymous with grandeur, grace and celebration, the farshi salwar fits right in. However, here's how you can style your farshi salwar to get a cut above the rest.

The short kurti team up

For a timeless Eid look, pair your farshi salwar with a fitted, short kurti featuring intricate embroidery, zardozi work or delicate gota patti. Rich jewel tones like emerald green, deep maroon and royal blue work beautifully for evening gatherings. Complete the ensemble with a sheer dupatta draped softly over the shoulders and statement jhumkas for that traditional finish.

Opt for pastels for day events

Khushi Kapoor also donned a farshi salwar recently

If your Eid plans include daytime family lunches or community gatherings, opt for pastel shades like powder pink, mint green or ivory. Lightweight fabrics such as chiffon, organza or georgette keep the voluminous silhouette breathable and comfortable. Keep makeup dewy and accessories minimal to let the outfit shine.



Mix and match

Modern fashionistas can style the farshi salwar with unconventional pairings. Think cropped jackets, peplum tops or even asymmetrical hemlines. Structured blouses with statement sleeves add drama without overpowering the flow of the salwar. Belt your dupatta for a fusion-inspired silhouette that blends heritage with trend.

Go bold with fabric

Silk and brocade farshi salwars exude traditional luxury, while cotton-silk blends offer comfort for longer celebrations. For a festive sparkle, opt for subtle sequin detailing or mukaish work. Layering contrasting textures, such as a velvet kurti with a silk farshi, can instantly elevate your Eid ensemble.

Don't forget the accessories

Go big on accessories