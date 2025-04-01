sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 1st 2025, 21:56 IST

Follow These Shorts Trends For Summer 2025 To Upgrade On Pinterest Wardrobe: From Cargo Shorts To Sporty Bermudas

From tomboy cargo shorts to bubble design shorts, let’s explore the best options for a stylish yet relaxed season straight out of your Pinterest wishlist.

Reported by: Khushi Srivastava
spring-summer 2025 fashion trend
spring-summer 2025 fashion trend

The spring-summer 2025 trend is all about comfort and confidence in what you wear. But comfort doesn’t mean comprise to fashion. Shorts offer a great alternative to skirts and trousers. From denim to French bloomers, tomboy cargo styles, and sportswear-inspired designs, let’s explore the best options for a stylish yet relaxed season straight out of your pinterest wishlist.

Denim micro-shorts


Micro-shorts, a defining fashion trend of the 2000s, are making a return. Celebrities like Amy Winehouse, Kate Moss, and Alexa Chung popularised them, shaping the Indie Sleaze aesthetic. In 2025, they are back in style, worn extra short and often paired with ballet flats or flip-flops.

Baggy shorts

After the buzz around bubble skirts, puffy shorts are now stepping into the fashion spotlight. Inspired by bloomers, they have become a summer favourite. People love them for their comfort and retro, bohemian-inspired style.

Cargo shorts

These Bermuda shorts, designed with side pockets, bring a relaxed streetwear vibe to your outfit. Pair them with a hoodie, graphic t-shirt, crisp white shirt, or an officer's jacket, as seen on the Burberry catwalk.

The shorty

Inspired by the no-pants trend, where people step out in just their underwear, the shorty is a must-have this season. Top brands like Acne Studios have embraced this style, featuring designs adorned with this season's favourite pattern: polka dots.

Sportswear Bermuda shorts

In 2025, people prioritise comfort in their clothing. With sportswear now a daily staple, long sports shorts made from nylon or fleece have become a must-have this season.

Published April 1st 2025, 21:56 IST