From Kareena Kapoor To Alia Bhatt: Stars Shine In Stunning Desi Attire At Aadar Jain’s Mehendi Ceremony

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s Mehendi Ceremony: The pre-wedding festivities of Aadar Jain, son of Manoj and Reema Jain, and Alekha Advani, daughter of Harry and Ninz Advani, have begun, starting with the Mehendi ceremony, which was held at the NSCI Club in Worli, Mumbai.

Bringing close friends and family together, the event saw the presence of several celebrities, including Jaya Bachchan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and the Kapoor family.

While many celebs arrived in their best looks, these are some of our favourites:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a stunning green ensemble by Sabyasachi for her cousinâ€™s Mehendi ceremony. The desi attire, featuring intricate pink and white flowers, was a perfect choice for the celebration. Meanwhile, her sister, Karisma Kapoor, looked elegant in a silk pink salwar kurta, exuding timeless charm.

Alia Bhatt

The Gangubai actress Alia Bhatt arrived at Aadar Jain’s Mehendi ceremony in a vibrant mustard ensemble, exuding a playful and festive vibe. She accessorized her look with elegant jewelry while keeping her hairstyle sleek.

Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh