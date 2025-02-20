Updated 12:31 IST, February 20th 2025
From Kareena Kapoor To Alia Bhatt: Stars Shine In Stunning Desi Attire At Aadar Jain’s Mehendi Ceremony
While many celebs arrived in their best looks, check out some of our favourites from Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s Mehendi Ceremony.
Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s Mehendi Ceremony: The pre-wedding festivities of Aadar Jain, son of Manoj and Reema Jain, and Alekha Advani, daughter of Harry and Ninz Advani, have begun, starting with the Mehendi ceremony, which was held at the NSCI Club in Worli, Mumbai.
Bringing close friends and family together, the event saw the presence of several celebrities, including Jaya Bachchan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and the Kapoor family.
While many celebs arrived in their best looks, these are some of our favourites:
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a stunning green ensemble by Sabyasachi for her cousinâ€™s Mehendi ceremony. The desi attire, featuring intricate pink and white flowers, was a perfect choice for the celebration. Meanwhile, her sister, Karisma Kapoor, looked elegant in a silk pink salwar kurta, exuding timeless charm.
Alia Bhatt
The Gangubai actress Alia Bhatt arrived at Aadar Jain’s Mehendi ceremony in a vibrant mustard ensemble, exuding a playful and festive vibe. She accessorized her look with elegant jewelry while keeping her hairstyle sleek.
Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh
Reality television stars Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh attended Aadar Jain’s Mehendi ceremony in style. Just like planning a look with your bestie, the trio coordinated their outfits, each showing up in elegant pink ensembles. Their sleek silk traditional attire perfectly matched the festive vibe, making them stand out effortlessly.
