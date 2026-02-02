Grammy Awards 2026: Chappell Roan Strips On Red Carpet Stuns, Leaves Internet Speechless In Half-Naked Mugler Gown

Grammys 2026: Biggest award nights of musicians and rappers served plenty of unforgettable fashion moments, but Chappell Roan’s entrance at the 68th Grammy Awards red carpet stood out above all. She exhibits high-fashion drama that is now setting social media alight and reinforcing her image as one of pop music’s most daring style icons.

Roan attended the ceremony at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena in a sheer maroon Mugler gown that had a bold spin on the naked dress trend. Mugler creative director Miguel Castro Freitas designed the silk georgette piece, which hung from faux nipple rings and came with a matching cape. The cape added coverage during live television interviews, but once she removed it, the gown revealed its most daring detail and quickly became a major talking point on the red carpet.

Chappell Roan at Grammys 2026 red carpet

Although the dress looked like an exposed piece, Roan appeared to wear pasties underneath. The look reportedly took inspiration from a controversial design by Manfred Thierry Mugler from his spring/summer 1998 collection, which Castro Freitas later reworked for Mugler’s spring/summer 2026 line.

Alongside Roan, Teyana Taylor, Sombr, Kehlani and Karol G also made bold red carpet appearances at the 68th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.