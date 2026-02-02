Updated 2 February 2026 at 07:48 IST
Grammys 2026 Red Carpet Best Dressed: BLACKPINK's Rosé, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber Lead The Celeb Roll Call
At the 2026 Grammy Awards, BLACKPINK’s Rosé stepped out in a custom black-and-white Giambattista Valli Couture outfit. The look reminded many of Yves Saint Laurent’s dress for Christian Dior (1955) at the Grammys.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Hollywood’s biggest music night returns with the 68th Grammy Awards on February 1 (ET). The Grammys stand among Hollywood’s three major award galas, alongside the Academy Awards and the Tony Awards.
Music’s biggest night also brings the season’s boldest red-carpet fashion. Nominees such as Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, SZA, Doechii, Chappell Roan, Addison Rae, Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, Katseye and Huntr/x are set to steal the spotlight, while Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars and Tyler, the Creator are expected to bring their A-game to the carpet.
Justin Bieber wore custom Balenciaga, while Hailey Bieber completed their clean, all-black looks with pins that read “ICE Out.”
At the 2026 Grammy Awards, BLACKPINK’s Rosé stepped out in a custom black-and-white Giambattista Valli Couture outfit. The look reminded many of Yves Saint Laurent’s dress for Christian Dior (1955) at the Grammys.
Advertisement
The show will include a special segment featuring all eight Best New Artist nominees. Leon Thomas, Olivia Dean, global girl group Katseye, The Marías, Addison Rae, sombr, Alex Warren and Lola Young will share the stage before competing for one of the night’s biggest awards. Bruno Mars, Rosé and Sabrina Carpenter have already performed, while Tyler, the Creator, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Clipse and Pharrell Williams will take the stage as the show continues.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 2 February 2026 at 07:08 IST