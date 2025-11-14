Hailey Bieber Channels 90s Glamour in Risqué Vintage Gucci Look

Hailey Bieber got a flashback moment at the 2025 GQ Men of the Year Awards as she arrived in an outfit that honoured Tom Ford’s boldest Gucci era while confidently reaffirming her place as one of today’s most daring trendsetters. At an event celebrating three decades of its legacy, the Rhode founder embraced the spirit of 90s Hollywood.

Justin Bieber’s wife walked the Los Angeles red carpet in a sheer, glitter-patterned vintage Gucci gown, styled with a rare jewelled Gucci by Tom Ford thong. A piece often spoken about as a legend in fashion circles. The dress featured a halter neckline, an open back, and a thigh-high slit that shaped a striking silhouette, while the mesh fabric subtly revealed the sparkling thong beneath, a styling choice once made famous by icons like Kim Kardashian and Solange.

Instead of adding bold accessories, Hailey chose to keep the look balanced with diamond earrings, a sleek tennis bracelet, and her signature oval-cut wedding ring. She wore her hair in a simple, undone updo so the gown could stand out. Her look went viral in no time, with many fashion enthusiasts praising her taste.

With this year’s theme, “90s Hollywood Red Carpet,” guests embraced the decade’s glitz and rebellious glamour. Many arrived in slinky slip dresses, satin-finish gowns, and sheer designs, but Hailey’s ensemble felt the most archival and deliberately crafted.

