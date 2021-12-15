'Humbled, Grateful, Inspired': Leena Nair Says Post Appointment As Chanel's Global CEO

In another proud moment for India, Maharashtra-born Leena Nair has joined the list of CEOs of Multinational brands from India. Leena Nair, who grew up in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra, will take over as the Global Chief Executive Officer of the French luxury fashion label Chanel. Nair, 52, was Unilever's first female and youngest Chief Human Resources Officer, a position she left to join the iconic luxury group.

Here's what Leena Nair said after her appointment as Chanel's CEO

In a series of tweets, she expressed her joy and excitement after being appointed as Chanel’s Global CEO. She was grateful, humbled and proud to be promoted. "I am humbled and honoured to be appointed the Global Chief Executive Officer of @CHANEL, an iconic and admired company," she said on Twitter.

In another one, she wrote, “I am so inspired by what @CHANEL stands for. It is a company that believes in the freedom of creation, in cultivating human potential and in acting to have a positive impact in the world.”

Adding on, she also expressed her gratitude for a splendid 30 years experience at Hindustan Unilever, “I am grateful for my long career at @Unilever, a place that has been my home for 30 years. It has given me so many opportunities to learn, grow and contribute to a truly purpose-driven organisation,” she wrote.

More about the new Chanel boss

Leena Nair, the new CEO of Chanel, is the "first female, first Asian, and youngest ever" Unilever chief human resources officer (CHRO), as well as a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE). Nair was born in Maharashtra and attended Kolhapur's Holy Cross Convent School before graduating from XLRI Jamshedpur.

Leena Nair’s 3-decade long Career

Nair had worked for Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) for 30 years after joining the company in 1992. She was one of the few female factory workers at the time, and she rose through the ranks to become the factory personnel manager of Lipton (India) Ltd in 1993.

HUL promoted her to Employee Relations Manager in 1996 and was later promoted as the HR Manager of Hindustan Lever India in 2000. Nair was further promoted to general manager HR of 'home and personal care India' in 2004 and as general manager HR in 2006. In 2008, she was appointed as the first woman in the Unilever South Asia Leadership Team.

She became HUL's executive director of human resources a year later, and in 2013, she was promoted to Unilever's senior vice president of human resources, where she was responsible for leadership and organisational development. She also assumed the role of global head of diversity.

Image: Twitter