In Pics: Annisha Garg’s Cannes Fits

If there was one Indian creator serving true main character energy at Cannes this year, it was Annisha Garg. With two viral worthy couture moments that balanced power, glamour, and emotion, Garg transformed her Cannes appearances into more than fashion statements. They became a story of resilience, reinvention, and finally getting her moment.

For her first appearance, Garg stepped onto the red carpet in the Nyxara Leopard Cut Out Dress with Volumed Cape by ITRH. Bold yet controlled, the look carried an unmistakable sense of authority. The sculpted silhouette, dramatic cape, and flashes of gold against deep black created a cinematic presence that instantly stood out on the carpet.

Annisha Garg in a cut out piece at Cannes Film Festival | Image: Sourced

The ensemble reflected confidence without excess. With minimal styling and understated beauty, the craftsmanship remained at the forefront, allowing the look to feel powerful, polished and intentional.

Then came the second chapter.

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Against the backdrop of the Cannes shoreline, Garg appeared in a striking white couture ensemble by Rimzim Dadu. Featuring a structured bralette and a flowing skirt finished with delicate fringe textures, the look moved with softness and grace. Layered pearls and white florals added emotional depth to the ensemble, turning it into more than just a fashion moment.

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Annisha Garg in Rimzim Dadu | Image: Sourced

The look also carried personal meaning. Inspired by a pearl vision Garg had once imagined for Cannes 2025, the appearance symbolised a dream that had remained emotionally unfinished after a year of setbacks and unexpected detours. Returning to that vision this year became an act of closure and resilience.

Together, the two appearances captured both power and vulnerability. The black and gold couture announced her arrival, while the pearl drenched white ensemble revealed the emotion behind it.