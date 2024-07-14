sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 20:50 IST, July 14th 2024

Isha Ambani Looks Stunning In Ivory Lehenga And 'Insane' Ruby Choker At Brother Anant's Aashirwad

Photos of Isha Ambani, draped in an ivory lehenga and insane diamond jewels, went viral after an influencer posted about her look.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Isha Ambani's insane ruby choker, and diamond jewllery spotted at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding
Isha Ambani's insane ruby choker, and diamond jewllery spotted at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding | Image: Instagram/juliachafe
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

20:50 IST, July 14th 2024