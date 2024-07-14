Published 20:50 IST, July 14th 2024
Isha Ambani Looks Stunning In Ivory Lehenga And 'Insane' Ruby Choker At Brother Anant's Aashirwad
Photos of Isha Ambani, draped in an ivory lehenga and insane diamond jewels, went viral after an influencer posted about her look.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Isha Ambani's insane ruby choker, and diamond jewllery spotted at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding | Image: Instagram/juliachafe
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:50 IST, July 14th 2024