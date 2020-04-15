Isha Koppikar Narang Shares How To Make A DIY Chocolate Face Pack

Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar Narang has an interesting DIY Chocolate Mask to share with her fans. She shared the steps to make the mask on her socials. Taking to her Instagram, the actor posted two pictures in her profile, one with the mask on and the other with the mask washed off.

Isha Koppikar Narang shared the entire process in her caption for the post, "Starting my day with a homemade face glow mask!

All you need is Dark chocolate or cocoa powder, oats, milk and honey. Even just oats milk n Honey is ok if u don’t have choc....Blend these three together, then apply on the face and chill for about 15 min, wash it off and tada.. you’ll shine bright like a diamond 😊 Swipe left to see me after the mask (no filters, makeup or apps to correct it)." [sic]

Isha Koppikar rose to fame when she did a number Khallas in Ram Gopal Verma's Company. She is often referred to as the Khallas girl and went on to act in multiple films later. She is also known for another number Ishq Samundar in Amitabh Bachchan's Kaante.

On the work front, Isha Koppikar has reunited with her Khallas director Ram Gopal Verma for his upcoming and yet untitled web series. Talking about the director in an interview with a news agency, Koppikar said that even though he is going through a bad phase in his career, no one can downplay his contribution to the Indian cinema for the cult films that he once made. The actress also revealed that she has finished shooting for the major part of the show and said that Ram Gopal Verma is the showrunner and presenter for the show.

